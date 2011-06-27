Used 1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/18 mpg
|15/18 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|375.0/450.0 mi.
|510.0/612.0 mi.
|510.0/714.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|34.0 gal.
|34.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 4000 rpm
|155 hp @ 4000 rpm
|155 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Turning circle
|no
|54.5 ft.
|54.4 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Wheel base
|131.5 in.
|141.5 in.
|141.5 in.
|Length
|212.6 in.
|223.0 in.
|223.0 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|4585 lbs.
|4268 lbs.
|Gross weight
|no
|6600 lbs.
|no
|Height
|no
|74.5 in.
|73.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|no
|1496.0 lbs.
|2840.0 lbs.
|Width
|no
|76.4 in.
|76.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
