Used 1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1991 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161617
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg15/18 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/450.0 mi.510.0/612.0 mi.510.0/714.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG161617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Turning circleno54.5 ft.54.4 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Wheel base131.5 in.141.5 in.141.5 in.
Length212.6 in.223.0 in.223.0 in.
Curb weightno4585 lbs.4268 lbs.
Gross weightno6600 lbs.no
Heightno74.5 in.73.0 in.
Maximum payloadno1496.0 lbs.2840.0 lbs.
Widthno76.4 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Red Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Red
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Red
  • Red Metallic
  • White
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
