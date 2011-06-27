  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 C/K 1500 Series
5(60%)4(30%)3(5%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.5
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nothing more reliable

Gilbo, 12/31/2002
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I find it amusing when I look at some auto ads, where the seller states "lots of new parts". My ad would state "no new parts...never needs any". It's so reliable, that I never do anything to it. I put on over 30K miles a year, and it has over 170K on it now. The only bad thing about this truck is that mine has a bench seat, which of course doesn't recline. If you want a truck for work or play, that runs in hot or cold, and is as reliable as the day is long, get this truck.

Report Abuse

Keeps on Running

TXMAN, 07/25/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My Uncle purchased this truck new in 1994. When he passed in 2002, I inherited the truck. With 152,000 miles there have been no major repairs or cost of ownership. Like all trucks from this year, the windshield wiper motor had to be replaced. Engine and transmission are running strong. The paint still looks great, unlike other years for Chevy trucks, when the paint fades and peels over time.

Report Abuse

Built like a rock

gm, 11/23/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

i have had 2 94 silverados in my life. the first one was bought new and totaled in 09, that one with the 5.7 auto, then i bought a 4.3 manual, the 5.7 is an awesome puller, and the 4.3 has a lot of power for a v6. these trucks are so tough, i hit at least 5 deer with these and never did a thing to them, (besides crack the grill little) the first one only lasted to about 140,000 miles and the 4.3 now has almost 200,000, and the only thing that was every changed was the alternator, the only downside is comfort and a HUGE turning radius, these trucks are a lot tougher than the new one, i hit a deer with my 06 and there was almost $5500 worth of damage

Report Abuse

the confederat runs like a champ!

sparky8265, 02/27/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

bought it a week ago used from a dealer told everything worked great 4x4 is solid changed out the transmission for $1100.00 used included install, ran great! just did plugs and wires to get rid of the misfire and she runs great!, typical rust on the ext cab corners good prject for this summer! in 2wd never have gotten stuck in the Mn snow, runs great idels great chevy has never let me down with any of the 5 cars or trucks or vans ive owned in 14 yrs! I standardly do all my own work except when I dont have a garage to do it in, so this last few jobs done by a shop and did great work in getting her back on the road, want a good truck look no further! I have the 350 5.7 V8 no option to add

Report Abuse

Going Strong After 290,000 miles

nashvillekat1, 06/12/2011
14 of 17 people found this review helpful

I can't believe that after driving it almost 300,000 I can still go 2,000 miles without having to add oil. Bought car at dealer with 20,000 miles and have had no major repairs. Only problems now are Auto Transmission shifts rough when cold but otherwise still ok. A/C is out with a leak. Otherwise, original fuel pump, alternator, differential, engine, etc... going strong. Bob Seeger was right... Like a Rock.

Report Abuse
