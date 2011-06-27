Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series 454SS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG10
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/10 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)225.0/250.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG10
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size7.4 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Length194.0 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Adobe Gold Metallic
  • Caramel Brown Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
