Used 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

This car is satan itself dmr028 , 02/13/2003 30 of 31 people found this review helpful Time chain went $650 Fuel regulator $350 Radator $750 Head gaskets $800 (I only had the car 6 months and miles were just over the warranty in '99 - I have no speeding tickets either!) 4 recalls in the time I've owned the vechile. DON'T BUY THIS CAR YOU WILL GO BROKE FIXING IT!!! Report Abuse

DON'T EVEN THINK ABOUT BUYING THIS!!!!!! Poof , 03/21/2003 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I purchased this car right out of High School.I din't know what I was doing. This was all I could afford. The only smart thing I did was buy the extended warranty. If I hadn't I would of spent $3000 on fixing it. Gas mileage sucks. I had the rear main seal go, head cover gasket, leak in the fuel injectors, o2 sensor, alternator, oil pump, oil pump sensor, only thing that is still working great is the a/c and coolant system. I can't wait to finish paying it off in Aug 2003. This was my second cavalier and it had nothing but the constantly over heating. I'm talking, going to work and find your coolant broke inside your car, leaking everywhere. Report Abuse

97 cav clh , 03/29/2004 16 of 16 people found this review helpful comfortable car nice looking but too frequently in the shop for many minor problems Report Abuse

Mechanical Junk ZENITH , 12/22/2003 25 of 26 people found this review helpful When you think of the so called horrible American car - this is it. Problem after problem after problem. Report Abuse