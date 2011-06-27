Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro Cargo 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$480
|$1,103
|$1,417
|Clean
|$437
|$1,005
|$1,296
|Average
|$352
|$809
|$1,055
|Rough
|$267
|$613
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro Cargo 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,123
|$1,417
|Clean
|$493
|$1,024
|$1,296
|Average
|$397
|$824
|$1,055
|Rough
|$301
|$625
|$815
