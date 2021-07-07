Will the 2022 BMW iX Ever Get Cheaper?

The upcoming 2022 BMW iX will be the automaker's second EV and its first fully electric SUV. With 516 horsepower and 300 miles of range, the iX appears to be much more in tune with shoppers' tastes than BMW's previous effort, the diminutive i3 hatchback. But with a starting price just shy of $85,000, the iX will cost thousands more than rival Audi and Jaguar EVs. Will the iX ever be affordable?

Release the headliners first

When an automaker releases a redesigned vehicle, the normal stuff typically comes first, and the expensive, performance-focused variants are released later. For instance, the most recent iteration of the 3 Series was introduced for the 2019 model year, but the high-octane M3 didn't debut until 2021. Likewise, Mercedes' new S-Class will be initially released in six- and eight-cylinder forms, with the boffo AMG models set to bow over the next couple years.

Electric vehicles are a little different. Because the buying public at large is still hesitant about EV adoption, manufacturers often introduce the headline-grabbing variants first. The Lucid Air will debut in its 1,080-horsepower dual-motor configuration, which the company says is enough to launch the big sedan from zero to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. More sedate (and less expensive) models will bow later down the road.

With an impressive estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, 516 horsepower and estimated range of 300 miles, the iX xDrive50 has the headline-grabbing specs shoppers are looking for. And BMW has already announced that an even more potent M60 version with upwards of 600 hp is coming in the near future. But what about a more attainable version?