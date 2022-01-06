BMW E Ink Gives New Meaning to "Throwing Shade"

In addition to giving its customers control over how their BMW looks inside and out, E Ink has practical applications.

For example, dark-colored cars absorb more thermal heat than do light-colored cars. With E Ink, you could alter your BMW's color to white while driving in the blast furnace that is Phoenix in July or change to black when a cold front brings frigid arctic air into Chicago. This ability to alter exterior color is especially beneficial on an electric vehicle. The more thermal energy you can reflect on a summer day in Arizona, the easier it is for the climate system to cool the cabin and the more driving range you'll retain on a battery charge. Flip that script for winter days in the Great Lakes states.

Plausible deniability is another potential benefit of BMW E Ink. For example, when your spouse thinks they saw your black BMW iX parked at the valet stand at the Montage Laguna Beach in the middle of a workday, you can say: "Oh, no, that wasn't me. Today my Bimmer is Storm Bay Metallic. See?"

Edmunds says

While BMW E Ink is fascinating, don't look for this feature anytime soon. The cost to manufacture and apply this technology seems prohibitive to us, and with the majority of American car buyers preferring black, white and gray vehicles anyway, the data suggests that E Ink is a nonstarter.