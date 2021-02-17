A face-off between two very quick and similarly priced American cars

The race is closer than you might think

Official Edmunds Model Y horsepower rating: satisfactory

Tesla vs. Corvette? This lineup doesn't make sense. How could we possibly justify this pair? After all, the Corvette is the beacon of all that's right in the world of sports cars. And in the eyes of passionate EV enthusiasts, it's the sign of all that's wrong.

On the other hand, both the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and 2020 Tesla Model Y are incredibly quick and American-made vehicles. Both are priced similarly. And both happen to be owned by Edmunds — we're running each in our long-term road test program.

We wanted to find out which one was quicker in a real-world heads-up drag race. Watch and read on to see the results.