We Watched Genesis Build an Electrified GV70 at Its Alabama Facility

Sweet home Alabama

Established in 2005, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) is a massive compound, roughly 20 minutes outside of downtown Montgomery. The facility has produced multiple iterations of Hyundai cars over the years, and now for the very first time, a Genesis joins the lineup. We were invited with a small group of other media outlets to tour the factory and witness some of the very first Electrified GV70s roll off the line.

Immediately striking is just how flexible this facility is. At any given time, employees are building the Santa Fe, Tucson, Santa Cruz, Elantra and now Electrified GV70 — all following each other in line one after the other. Though Genesis executives were beyond coy when asked about production targets for the Electrified GV70, they did confirm that the car is currently being built only during the plant’s day shift. If higher demand comes quickly, they say they're ready to produce more cars. Whether or not Genesis has a surplus of batteries to achieve this is another mystery.

The assembly line itself is a mix of automation and manual labor, from the initial metal stamping all the way to the finishing checks and verification. HMMA had to update certain areas of the facility to handle a Genesis model while still accommodating the four Hyundai models that need building. An example of this is the paint shop, where robotic spraying arms can identify which car is coming in for spraying. If a GV70 is detected, the robots eject the clear coat used for Hyundais and switch to the Genesis-specific liquid instead. This is done in a matter of seconds to keep production moving.

But by far the most interesting part is Genesis’ clever solution of installing the battery pack into the car. Rather than add complexity during the assembly process, the battery is the final component to be installed — done after the car exits the line in a new area of the factory.

Autonomous driving platforms, or “ADVs,” pick up the lifeless GV70 by the wheels and move it via a series of QR codes on the floor. From there, the car gets lifted into the sky where a team of employees brings the battery over (with help from a machine) and installs it by hand. With computers double-checking the torque on the bolts and all of the electrical connectors, the process comes to a close. For now, the factory can handle six battery marriages per hour. As more EVs eventually trickle into the plan, there’s bound to be a faster solution, but for what could be a relatively low-volume car in the Electrified GV70, the robot ballet works just fine.