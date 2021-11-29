The 2023 XM Is BMW's New Super-SUV With 750 HP and a Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

The XM concept's interior is a pleasant departure from others in BMW's lineup. Its stablemates all share a common design language that hasn't changed much in the last decade, making them feel a little dated compared to the spiffy futuristic look of modern Mercedes-Benz and Audi models. The XM is quite different, starting with the curved dual display screens housed inside a triangular structure. Under the touchscreen are three air vents punctuated by alarmingly small climate controls. The entire center stack is decorated in carbon fiber with bronze accents threaded throughout. The rest of the cabin — from the velvet upholstery on the rear seats to the textured look of the ceiling — look appropriately concept-y and are unlikely to make it to the final production model.

Edmunds says

The 2023 BMW XM is previewed in its concept form, but all the most vital pieces are here. Chief among these is a plug-in hybrid V8 that is more powerful than any other BMW engine fitted to a road car. We'll be waiting with bated breath for the final version, which is slated to enter production at the end of 2022.