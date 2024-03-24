What is diesel fuel?

Diesel is thicker in density than gasoline and requires less volume to create the same amount of energy. As a result, diesel-powered vehicles have access to more torque; thus, high towing and hauling numbers.

For example, GMC’s Sierra 1500 Duramax turbodiesel kicks out 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque, which is the highest amount of torque in the Sierra 1500 lineup. Notably, the brand also made the diesel engine standard for the off-road-focused Sierra 1500 AT4X. When it comes to rock crawling, that torque sure is helpful. With the rise in overlanding and camping over the last several years, we'd take the ATX4 model and an RV and tow it out to some gorgeous campsite, then detach and head out for some off-roading fun.

Capable of towing 13,000-plus pounds, the diesel versions of the GMC Sierra 1500 and the Chevy Silverado are towing workhorses when it comes to trailering ponies, recreational vehicles, and other motorsport toys or even larger campers and boats. The diesel can tow 2,000 pounds more than the same truck with the 5.3L V8 under the hood.

Can diesel engines be clean?

Let's get granular about carbon dioxide emissions. By breaking it down with the help of the U.S. Department of Energy's fueleconomy.gov site, we can show you a side-by-side comparison of the Sierra's tailpipe CO2 impact:

2024 Sierra 1500 with Duramax diesel: 416 grams per mile

2024 Sierra 1500 with 6.2-liter V8: 539 grams per mile

2024 Sierra 1500 with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder: 488 grams per mile

On paper, the diesel engine offers a smaller footprint for its emissions. That's just CO2, however, and doesn't include nitrogen oxide or others.

If you've never had a diesel-powered vehicle, note that you'll want to keep a close eye on your particulate filter and diesel exhaust fluid (like AdBlue, for example) to make sure they're keeping their clean-ride promises. Your filter should last you 100,000 miles or more, depending on the type of filter you have, the kind of environment where you drive, and the amount of towing you're doing.