Which 2022 Jeep Wrangler Is the Best? We Recommend Three

Sadly, I never bought one. Still, to this day, I romanticize the notion of owning a Jeep Wrangler, and I'm not alone. Last year, Jeep sold more than 200,000 examples of its iconic SUV, which comes in so many flavors it can be hard to choose just one.

First, you must decide between the two-door Wrangler and the four-door Wrangler Unlimited. Then you need to select from 10 or more trim levels, depending on whether or not Jeep is offering special editions like the recently announced Wrangler High Tide and Beach models. Lastly, you must choose from six different engines ranging from a turbocharged four-cylinder to a 470-horsepower V8, with turbodiesel, standard and mild hybrid V6s and plug-in hybrid powertrains in between.

With 2022 Jeep Wrangler prices ranging from under $32,000 to more than $76,000, including the destination charge to ship it to your local dealership from the Toledo, Ohio, factory that builds it, this rugged off-roader accommodates a wide range of budgets. But which ones does Edmunds recommend? Take a look below.

The recommended spec: Wrangler Rubicon

Overall, Edmunds recommends the Wrangler Rubicon. It is the most capable version when the going gets really tough, and it comes with every available engine and transmission.