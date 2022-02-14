Which 2022 Jeep Wrangler Is the Best? We Recommend Three

By definition, buying a Wrangler is an emotional choice. But with prices easily rising beyond $50,000, a back-to-basics version holds special appeal.
Enter the Wrangler Willys Sport. It adds to the base Sport upgraded black alloy wheels, 32-inch mud-terrain tires, a Trac-Lok limited-slip rear differential, heavy-duty shocks and Rubicon rock rails. It gets a blacked-out treatment for the grille, bumper trim and badges, plus a military-style "Willys" hood graphic and a sassy "Four-Wheel Drive" decal on the tailgate. The Willys Sport also comes with all-weather floor mats and tinted rear windows for added privacy.
Aside from a paint color other than Bright White, you don't need to option the Willys Sport with anything other than an automatic transmission if you can't or don't want to use the standard manual gearbox. Stick with the stick, and you're out the door for $36,880, including destination, for the Unlimited version.
Edmunds says
Jeep Wrangler ownership is not for everyone. These SUVs are loud inside at speed, sloppy handlers on pavement, and equipped with few, if any, comforts. But if you love the wind in your hair, the sun on your skin, and the ability to go almost anywhere at any time in an SUV that's made in the USA, the Wrangler is one of your only choices.
How would you spec a 2022 Wrangler? We want to know, so tell us in the comments below.