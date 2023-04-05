Where Did All the Cheap Cars Go?

Affordability is a growing issue for everyday Americans trying to buy new vehicles. According to Edmunds data, the average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle was $47,713 in March 2023.

The new market didn’t always look this way — five years ago, the average new vehicle transaction price was $35,794, which translates to 33% growth in just five years. And there were more options available to consumers at lower price points. In fact, when gas prices spiked in 2008, Detroit automakers scrambled to make smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles after being criticized for losing touch with what Americans needed. But consumer preferences didn’t take too long to shift back in the other direction.

Over the last decade, low interest rates combined with longer loan terms allowed Americans to embrace the "bigger is better" mentality and buy larger, more richly equipped trucks and SUVs that dominate the roads and driveways across the country today as small vehicles are going extinct. But now that interest rates have shot up, and without many new vehicle options left on the lower end of the price spectrum, buying a new vehicle will likely be out of reach for many consumers. In fact, it’s shocking how few vehicles are purchased at “affordable” prices.

The disappearance of the $20,000 new vehicle

According to Edmunds transaction data from March 2023 compared to March 2018:

0.3% of new vehicles sold were $20,000 or under, compared to 8% five years ago.

Just 4% of new vehicles sold were $25,000 or under, compared to 24% five years ago.

17% of new vehicles sold were under $30,000 compared to 44% five years ago.

The rise of the $60,000 new vehicle

For the past decade, automakers have been responding to consumer preferences and market demands, which meant that larger vehicle sizes, more features, and flashier technology and prices have increased accordingly. Edmunds transaction data from March 2023 compared to March 2018 reveals:

17% of vehicles sold were $60,000-plus compared to 6% five years ago.

10% of vehicles sold were $70,000-plus compared to 3% five years ago.

Large vehicles move into higher price brackets en masse

Edmunds transaction data from March 2023 compared to March 2018 shows:

50% of full-size trucks sold were over $60,000, compared to 5% five years ago.

94% of large SUVs sold were over $60,000, compared to 54% five years ago.

70% of luxury midsize SUVs sold were over $60K, compared to 31% five years ago.

Consumers forced to shift gears as credit anxiety rises

Now that low rates are no longer available to enable higher-dollar purchases, demand will grow for lower-priced vehicles. American car shoppers may not have the same enthusiasm for them as much as their bigger, flashier counterparts — but they will find that these options are what’s actually financially feasible in today's credit environment. Shoppers who refuse to compromise on size and price — which will likely be many consumers — will need to pivot to used options for their next vehicle, therefore keeping demand high in the secondhand market.