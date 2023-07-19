Skip to main content
We Heard You Liked U-Drags, So We Made More U-Drags

Too much of a good thing is an even better thing

  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Another season of U-Drags is here!
  • We've got some wild matchups planned, too.
  • Our full roster is down below. Let us know what you'd like to see!

New season, new cars, new matchups — that's what we've got lined up for our next installment of U-Drags. Our twist on the traditional drag race just keeps on getting bigger, and we've got a bevy of new drag races featuring some old favorites, some new contestants, and a few surprise winners thrown into the mix. Our full roster of cars for the new season is down below, but we want to know: Which matchups are you longing to see? Let us know in the comments and be sure to stay tuned — we've got a lot of fun stuff headed your way.

Edmunds says

Don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss a race right when it comes out.

