We Fixed the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe's One Design Misstep

It's new and it's bold, but we think it could use one tiny fix

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe rear 3/4
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is all-new for 2024, and it brings some major changes to the formula. There's the optional third row, a sweet-looking new interior and, of course, that all-new design. It's fresh, boxy and rugged-looking enough to make you think "baby Land Rover Defender." You can read all about the specs and what to expect when it hits dealerships here, but the internet has one small issue with the new Santa Fe, and it all centers around the car's rear.

Consensus is that the taillight bar is too low and the badging is too high (as seen in the photo at the top of the page), and we agreed. So we did what any good Photoshop enthusiasts would do and went about fixing it ourselves. The result is something we think ends up being a little easier on the eyes, and you can take a look at the full image below to compare for yourself.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Photoshopped rear three-quarter

Edmunds says

Does this make the Santa Fe better or worse?

Nick Yekikianby

