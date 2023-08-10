The Hyundai Santa Fe is all-new for 2024, and it brings some major changes to the formula. There's the optional third row, a sweet-looking new interior and, of course, that all-new design. It's fresh, boxy and rugged-looking enough to make you think "baby Land Rover Defender." You can read all about the specs and what to expect when it hits dealerships here, but the internet has one small issue with the new Santa Fe, and it all centers around the car's rear.
We Fixed the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe's One Design Misstep
It's new and it's bold, but we think it could use one tiny fix
Consensus is that the taillight bar is too low and the badging is too high (as seen in the photo at the top of the page), and we agreed. So we did what any good Photoshop enthusiasts would do and went about fixing it ourselves. The result is something we think ends up being a little easier on the eyes, and you can take a look at the full image below to compare for yourself.
