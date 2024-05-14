Skip to main content

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid Gets $2,000 Price Hike

The Sorento sees a price hike, but the load of updates could make it worth the extra cash

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid
  • written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The 2025 Sorento Hybrid starts at an MSRP of $40,065.
  • All-wheel drive costs $1,800 on EX models but is standard on the high-end SX Prestige.
  • Updates include new infotainment screens, aesthetic tweaks and additional driver assist features.

For 2025, the Kia Sorento Hybrid will see a host of updates derived from the ones applied to the gasoline-powered Sorento in 2024. The changes result in an increase in price by $2,180 over last year; the 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid now starts at an MSRP of $40,065 (including $1,375 in destination charges).
The 2025 Sorento Hybrid features newly standard LED lighting elements to an updated grille, plus front and rear amber daytime running lights. Kia has updated the hybrid’s adaptive cruise control software, too, which will now learn from your driving habits to make the experience a little more familiar. An optional automatic lane change feature is available as well. The Sorento Hybrid rides on a unique set of 19-inch wheels, and a new Dust Blue hue joins the lineup.

Other updates are largely trim-specific, starting with the EX front-wheel-drive model. The EX gets a standard 12.3-inch center screen with wireless Android Auto and CarPlay. All-wheel drive is available for an extra $1,800 but upgrading brings no other major changes.

The lineup’s capstone is the SX Prestige trim, which adds Kia’s familiar dual 12.3-inch screen setup, suede headliner, ventilated front seats, and the automaker’s advanced Digital Key software, which allows owners to use their phone instead of a physical key. All-wheel drive is also standard.

The 2025 Sorento Hybrid is still powered by its turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder and 59-horsepower electric motor producing a combined 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Kia says the 2025 Sorento will achieve 36 mpg in the EPA's city test, with all-wheel-drive versions likely taking a 2-3 mpg hit all around.

While the 2025 model justifies its price increase with meaningful updates, if you don't need all the new enhancements, the current Sorento Hybrid is still a strong choice if you're in the market now. It's less expensive, and dealers might be willing to make a deal to clear space for incoming 2025 inventory.

Edmunds says

The updated Sorento looks set to deliver on what we liked about it last time around: impressive fuel economy, a roomy cabin, and solid tech with great driver assistance features.

