For 2025, the Kia Sorento Hybrid will see a host of updates derived from the ones applied to the gasoline-powered Sorento in 2024. The changes result in an increase in price by $2,180 over last year; the 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid now starts at an MSRP of $40,065 (including $1,375 in destination charges).

The 2025 Sorento Hybrid features newly standard LED lighting elements to an updated grille, plus front and rear amber daytime running lights. Kia has updated the hybrid’s adaptive cruise control software, too, which will now learn from your driving habits to make the experience a little more familiar. An optional automatic lane change feature is available as well. The Sorento Hybrid rides on a unique set of 19-inch wheels, and a new Dust Blue hue joins the lineup.

Other updates are largely trim-specific, starting with the EX front-wheel-drive model. The EX gets a standard 12.3-inch center screen with wireless Android Auto and CarPlay. All-wheel drive is available for an extra $1,800 but upgrading brings no other major changes.

The lineup’s capstone is the SX Prestige trim, which adds Kia’s familiar dual 12.3-inch screen setup, suede headliner, ventilated front seats, and the automaker’s advanced Digital Key software, which allows owners to use their phone instead of a physical key. All-wheel drive is also standard.

The 2025 Sorento Hybrid is still powered by its turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder and 59-horsepower electric motor producing a combined 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Kia says the 2025 Sorento will achieve 36 mpg in the EPA's city test, with all-wheel-drive versions likely taking a 2-3 mpg hit all around.

While the 2025 model justifies its price increase with meaningful updates, if you don't need all the new enhancements, the current Sorento Hybrid is still a strong choice if you're in the market now. It's less expensive, and dealers might be willing to make a deal to clear space for incoming 2025 inventory.