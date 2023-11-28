The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Is as Comfortable as It Is Distinctive

The Hyundai Santa Fe three-row SUV used to be one of the more conservatively styled models in the brand's lineup, but that's changed in a big way. The new 2024 Santa Fe is fully redesigned, with a boxy, extremely angular shape that makes it stand out from the rest of Hyundai's wide-ranging fleet of crossovers. We think the aggressive new look bears a striking resemblance to the current Land Rover Defender.

That's no accident. Hyundai has said the car's design has been shaped around "the latest outdoor lifestyle trends." The Santa Fe, then, is being positioned as a more rugged alternative that blurs the line between a city-dwelling SUV and one that can handle roads less traveled. This is especially true of the new XRT model, which is an off-road-inspired offshoot of the ultra-luxe Calligraphy trim. The XRT takes the Santa Fe's adventuring cred to the next level with 30-inch all-terrain tires and an additional 1.5 inches of ground clearance over the street-oriented variants. There's no doubt the new Santa Fe will be one of the most interesting-looking vehicles in its class, and though its showstopping exterior might be what draws people in at first, it's the improved interior packaging and new technology that will seal the deal.