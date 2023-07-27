New Volkswagen Passat Interior Proves VW Hasn't Learned Its Lesson

In October 2022, Volkswagen admitted it made a mistake with the touch-sensitive buttons found in models like the VW Golf, ID. Buzz and more. Thomas Schafer, VW CEO, said this in a LinkedIn post: “We are sharpening our portfolio and our design, plus creating a new simplicity in operating our vehicles. For example, we are bringing back the push-button steering wheel! That's what customers want from VW.”

Fast-forward to July 2023, and Volkswagen has shown off some of its interior updates in a press release for the new Passat. Likely, many of the changes featured here will make their way into models we will see on U.S. shores, as we won’t be seeing the Passat here anymore. There is, however, a contradiction.

Volkswagen’s materials explicitly state that the new Passat, and presumably future models in the VW lineup, will have buttons on the wheel. “In addition, the multifunction steering wheel has buttons again — to make operation even easier.”

However, the pictured car does not reflect this. One possible explanation is that Volkswagen has not yet solidified the new wheel’s design and, as a result, did not show a preproduction car with the new design. Another explanation is that Volkswagen has been liberal with the meaning of the word “button,” and that this wheel is the one we can expect on production VWs after the Passat debut this August.