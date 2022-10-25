Volkswagen Is Bringing Back Physical Buttons

Volkswagen wants customers to love its products again, and it's starting out by getting rid of the touch-sensitive buttons we've come to regard as one of the biggest blights on its lineup. That's according to a LinkedIn post by VW's CEO, Thomas Schäfer, who announced the German automaker will begin phasing out steering-wheel-mounted capacitive touch controls found on a wide range of its models.

"Our industry is in the midst of a big transformation — what is crucial now from my point of view: listening carefully to our customers, learning and providing answers to the pressing questions of the time," wrote Schäfer.

While his comments largely focused on VW's march toward introducing more electric vehicles, the subject of buttons-versus-touch-controls was a surprising about-face. Finicky touch controls have frustrated many VW owners for years now.

"We are sharpening our portfolio and our design, plus creating a new simplicity in operating our vehicles. For example, we are bringing back the push-button steering wheel! That's what customers want from VW," Schäfer stated.

These controls have often been criticized for being hard to operate without taking your eyes off the road. Without tactile feedback, it can be difficult to know if the right command was selected, and very often some commands have been selected accidentally. Who wants to turn the steering wheel heater on by accident on a 90-degree summer's day? We'll answer that: No one does.

Unfortunately, the post didn't mention if the finicky touch-sensitive volume and temperature control sliders will also get the ax, but we're hoping a fix for that is under consideration too.