The Toyota GR Corolla Gets Even Better in the Snow

I don't really know how to drive on snow. Being born and raised in Southern California means that most of my winter driving was confined to twisty mountain roads in a vehicle shod with mandatory tire chains. These restrictions, coupled with the fact that it just doesn't snow that much out here, means there's just no real good time or place to mess around in and learn how to drive in the slick stuff.

Some of my more winter-experienced colleagues find that both sad and adorable, so they set me up with a trip to the Bridgestone Winter Driving School. It has plenty of programs catering to relative newcomers to the snow, like me, to courses designed for experienced winter warriors all the way to the professional racer. Not only does it never hurt to work on your driving skills, no matter the conditions, but you'll get a chance to spend a few days in lovely Steamboat Springs, Colorado, as a bonus. Too bad I don't snowboard; winter is wasted on me.

Getting to grips

It's worth noting that at no point was I driving anything that wasn't equipped with Bridgestone Blizzak winter tires. Underneath a few inches of freshly fallen snow was a compacted and rutted icy surface so slippery that walking more than 50 feet was generally a bad idea. To get a feel for the grip, or lack thereof, I started out in an all-wheel-drive Toyota Camry. While living in a place like Southern California can make you question the efficacy of the Camry's very-part-time all-wheel-drive system, two laps around the school's undulating frozen skidpad proved the sedan's worth in a winter environment.