VinFast Battery Subscription Price Increase Explained

Vietnamese automaker VinFast is hitting the marketing circuit hard, pumping up the news of its upcoming all-electric VF 8 and VF 9 SUVs. The company announced it would establish six VinFast showrooms in California — following Tesla's sales model of avoiding inventory accumulation — and is planning for delivery by the end of the year.

Even before those first models reach the beaches of the Golden State, VinFast has increased prices of both vehicles. As reported by blog Drive Tesla Canada, the VinFast website shows the price of the base VF 8 in Canada has increased by $3,740, from $51,250 to $54,990. In the U.S., the company increased the price of the VF 8 by $1,500 from $40,700 to $42,200. If that dizzying alphanumeric soup gives you pause, just wait until you hear about the battery subscription prices. That's right: VinFast vehicles are like toys that arrive with the label "battery not included" — an unusual new way to sell new EVs.