VinFast Battery Subscription Price Increase Explained

Flexible subscription plan ditched
Back in April, the automaker announced its battery subscription prices for the VF 8 and VF 9 in the U.S. VinFast put forward two subscription plans called "flexible" and "fixed" packages, the first intended for customers who travel infrequently and the second for more frequent users.
For the smaller VF 8, for instance, the flexible package was to cost $35 per month, which allowed for up to 310 miles of driving each month. Every mile after that would cost 11 cents. The three-row VF 9's pricing structure was set at $44 a month, with each mile after 310 costing 15 cents. Rates for the monthly fixed subscription with unlimited range were priced at $110 for the VF 8 and $160 for the VF 9.
"By separating the price of the battery from the acquisition value of the automobile, VinFast can ensure a reasonable price for its products while reducing the risks related to the vehicle's battery," the company explained at the time. "Customers are also protected with the lifetime battery warranty covering all maintenance, repair and free battery replacement when charging capacity dips below 70 [percent]."