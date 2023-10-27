UAW Announces Tentative Agreement With Ford

Forty-one days after strikes began, the United Auto Workers union has announced a tentative agreement with Ford, allowing all Ford UAW workers to return to work at plants that produce vehicles like the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator while the ratification process begins. The UAW touts the tentative agreement as “historic” and values the deal at more than four times the value of its 2019 contract.

The agreement includes a 25% general wage increase over the course of the current contract’s 4.5-year duration (April 2028); combined with cost-of-living adjustments (or COLA), the UAW’s top wage tier will rise 30% to more than $40 per hour. Starting wages for UAW workers see the greatest gain, rising 68% to more than $28 per hour, and the lowest-paid temporary workers at Ford will see their wages rise more than 150% over the contract term. The UAW says certain workers at the Rawsonville and Sterling Axle parts plants in Michigan will see an immediate 85% raise in wages upon ratification.

Some of the UAW’s biggest bargaining points — such as the reinstatement of COLA, a three-year wage progression, and the abolishment of wage tiers — were all agreed to by Ford. The new contract also provides enhanced benefits for current union retirees and workers with pensions and 401(k) plans.