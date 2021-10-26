TESTED: The 2021 Ford Bronco V6 Is Satisfyingly Quick

How does the Bronco perform?

While the Bronco's standard 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four engine makes a healthy 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, everyone knows where the real muscle's at. That would be our test vehicle's optional 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, which puts out 330 hp and — wait for it — 415 lb-ft of torque. Now we're talking. The only potentially bad news is that you can't get the manual transmission with the V6, so Ford's 10-speed automatic has to handle the shifting duties.

Rolling up to our scales at the test track, our two-door Bronco Outerbanks weighed in at 4,654 pounds, which is significantly heavier than a two-door Jeep Wrangler but significantly lighter than a two-door Land Rover Defender, as shown in the table below. Toyota doesn't make a two-door version on its 4Runner, but we'll include it for fun.

At Edmunds' test track, the two-door Bronco Outerbanks V6 went from zero to 60 in 6.7 seconds, making it one of the quicker off-roaders we've tested. It doesn't have the sheer power of the Defender, but due to its lighter curb weight, it feels comparably quick from the driver's seat. Despite lagging a bit behind the Defender in our acceleration tests, the Bronco V6 was 0.6 second quicker than the last two-door V6 Wrangler we tested, as well as a whopping 1.7 seconds ahead of the ancient 4Runner.

In terms of stopping ability, none of these off-roaders is particularly great at it. For most small and midsize SUVs on regular all-season road tires, we typically see stopping distances of around 125 feet from 60 mph. For the rough-and-ready group, the average is closer to 135 feet, thanks largely to off-road-specific tires that are better for gripping dirt than asphalt. The Bronco came in right on average at 135 feet with a lot of the typical tire squirm and a heavy dose of nosedive. Aside from that, the steering actually remains dead stable, which makes it feel confident despite the longer stopping distance.