- The 2024 Jeep Gladiator gets the same updates at the 2024 Wrangler did.
- That means a new screen, some new exterior design elements, and ... power seats.
- Mild changes that, at the very least, bring the Gladiator up to par with its rivals.
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Gets the Same Updates as Its Wrangler Sibling
Changes so nice they did 'em twice ...
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator gains a plethora of changes the world has already seen on the 2024 Wrangler. There's a new take on the classic Jeep seven-slot grille and some new wheel designs on the outside and a new 12.3-inch display on the inside. There are also some more subtle changes like the option for a power seat (that Jeep insists won't fail should you decide to ford a river) but no hybrid powertrain.
In fact the refresh doesn't bring any mechanical changes to the Gladiator. As a result, the two engine options for this truckified Wrangler are still a 3.6-liter V6 (285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque) or a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 (260 hp, 442 lb-ft). Even though we expected the Gladiator to add the plug-in hybrid 4xe powertrain to the Gladiator with this refresh, we'll have to keep waiting for any such powertrain changes.
The naturally aspirated V6 is standard on all trim levels, as is four-wheel drive. It's paired to a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic. (The Overland gets the automatic as standard.) The diesel engine is optional for all trims except the Mojave and is paired to an eight-speed automatic.
The face-lifted Gladiator's interior will look instantly familiar with the pre-refresh model. The lone change is the new infotainment display that debuted on the refreshed Wrangler and the same reprofiled center air vents. Gone are the old 7.4- or 8-inch head units that used to sit atop the center stack and in their place sits an all-new 12.3-inch infotainment display.
That new infotainment unit houses the Stellantis groups' Uconnect 5 infotainment software that we've seen on other Jeep products, but the Gladiator finally benefits from its slicker interface, higher-resolution screen and more aesthetically pleasing graphics. The system itself uses Google's Android operating system and can be updated over the air to add more features and fix bugs. The new standard 12.3-inch screen comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Uconnect 5 unlocks a few new features too. Trails Offroad is a new feature that essentially serves as a spotter for major trails you might find yourself on in a Wrangler. The feature gives trails a difficulty rating, a route description, and waypoints for turns, obstacles or general points of interest. There's also a new 4G wireless hotspot, the ability to pair two phones via Bluetooth at once, and the capacity for five user profiles (including a valet mode) that track music preferences, a driver's seat position, preferred mirror angles and climate control settings.
The changes to the 2024 Gladiator are more or less exactly what we expected to see, but we're surprised a 4xe variant didn't make a debut here. Perhaps Jeep is waiting to see how the changes affect Gladiator sales before going ahead with an even more expensive hybrid, or maybe the 4xe is simply never destined to make it to a Jeep with a truck bed.
Edmunds says
Either way, the 2024 Gladiator makes meaningful changes we're happy to see.