The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Gets the Same Updates as Its Wrangler Sibling

The naturally aspirated V6 is standard on all trim levels, as is four-wheel drive. It's paired to a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic. (The Overland gets the automatic as standard.) The diesel engine is optional for all trims except the Mojave and is paired to an eight-speed automatic.

The face-lifted Gladiator's interior will look instantly familiar with the pre-refresh model. The lone change is the new infotainment display that debuted on the refreshed Wrangler and the same reprofiled center air vents. Gone are the old 7.4- or 8-inch head units that used to sit atop the center stack and in their place sits an all-new 12.3-inch infotainment display. There is also the aforementioned option of a power seat, and first- and second-row side curtain airbags are now standard.

That new infotainment unit houses the Stellantis groups' Uconnect 5 infotainment software that we've seen on other Jeep products, but the Gladiator finally benefits from its slicker interface, higher-resolution screen and more aesthetically pleasing graphics. The system itself uses Google's Android operating system and can be updated over the air to add more features and fix bugs. The new standard 12.3-inch screen comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.