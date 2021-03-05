Ford Bronco Sport vs. Subaru Forester: Which Is Better?

In search of the right SUV balance

  • Ford Bronco Sport takes an aggressive approach to off-road capable crossovers
  • Subaru Forester lacks splashy equipment but relies on trusty, robust reputation
  • Do you prefer all-terrain focus or improved family comfort and fuel economy?

Maybe you want a small SUV with a smooth ride and good fuel economy, or maybe you want one with a laserlike focus on off-road capability. What if you want a mix of both? Two possible options are the 2021 Subaru Forester and the newly introduced 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. These small SUVs are ready to tackle the outdoors, with standard all-wheel drive included in the base prices of both.

For the Bronco Sport, versions are split into two categories. There are the street-appropriate Base, Big Bend and Outer Banks trims that emphasize comfort, and then there are the upgraded Badlands and First Edition models with a laundry list of rugged goodies. The Forester, by contrast, applies the same level of off-road capability to all its trims. Subaru focuses on finding a sweet spot between comfort and adventure. Which is the better approach?

Bronco Sport vs. Forester: Off-Road Fun or Fraud?

If you think about it, the idea of a truly off-road capable compact crossover is still relatively new. This is, after all, the class of smooth, family-focused gas sippers that includes the Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue. The Bronco Sport and Forester bring some welcome spice into the fold.

The Forester offers out-of-the-box capability. Every model comes with all-wheel drive and 8.7 inches of ground clearance, which is quite good for a vehicle of this size. We're also fans of the available X-Mode traction system. It includes hill descent control as well as one or two special drive modes for off-roading.

The Bronco Sport is a little different. Base trims are less equipped than the Forester. The Badlands and First Edition trims, however, leapfrog the Subie. These come with an upgraded suspension and clearance, additional traction settings, protective skid plates and more. There's also a special rear differential that simulates truly hardcore mechanical locking diffs. This equips the Bronco Sport not just for ginger trail-crossing but also for pretty aggressive fun in the dirt. Strap in!

Bronco Sport vs. Forester: Behind the Wheel

Predictably, the Bronco Sport and Forester feel just as different in the dirt as they do on the road. Ford offers a base 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine as standard on the Bronco Sport, plus an optional 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. We tested the 2.0-liter engine and found its power impressive. However, our testing left us less enamored with the Bronco Sport's braking, steering and transmission — none of them are very smooth in daily operation. And the interior of the Bronco Sport is fun to look at but features stodgy materials that feel cheap to the touch. It appears off-road fun comes with some drawbacks.

The Forester is mature by comparison. There are hints of fun and adventure, but it's clear that comfort is the priority — like an old college buddy who's transitioned into responsible family life. On the road, we've found the Forester has more pleasing ride comfort, a quieter cabin and better materials throughout the interior. One important caveat is the Forester's engine, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, lacks much in the way of heart. However, its smooth steering and braking are standouts.

Bronco Sport vs. Forester: Room for You and Your Stuff?

So you made it to your off-the-grid campsite, but how much gear could you bring along? If you're in a Forester, the answer may be quite a lot. The Forester is among the small crossovers with the most cargo space. The high roofline creates a lot of vertical room for stacking large items. The cherry on top is standard roof rails on most trims, so you can toss gear up into a box or basket. Bonus cool points.

Space is a touchy subject for the Bronco Sport. The bad news is there's tight legroom in the back row of seats, making it difficult for taller passengers on long trips and creating less floor space if you fold them down. But the good news is that the Bronco Sport's cargo area is extremely useful. There are multiple hanger hooks and available power outlets, plus storage bins under the rear seats on some trims. Roof rails are standard.

Bronco Sport vs. Forester: Better Buy for the Money

The Bronco Sport offers snazzy styling and a lot of impressive tech, both on-road and off, but it comes at a price. The Bronco Sport has a base price at $28,315, including destination fees. The Forester is cheaper to start at $25,845. The Bronco Sport offers several unique features for the class and has a lot of personality, but something more sensible may be the better buy for a majority of crossover buyers.

Something like, say, the Forester. It offers an excellent set of features for its price. The Forester's EPA-estimated fuel economy, at 29 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway), easily outpaces both available engines in the Bronco Sport at just 23 mpg (2.0-liter engine) and 26 mpg (1.5-liter engine) combined. The downside is that the Forester doesn't have a version that leaps into truly special territory, like the Bronco Sport Badlands does. The Bronco Sport is high-cost, high-reward. The Forester is simply a sound decision and delivers a more well-rounded driving experience.

This battle between the Bronco Sport and the Forester comes down to attributes that are hard to measure. Instead of comparing horsepower and cargo capacity figures, consider what kind of personality you want in your crossover. The Bronco Sport has lots of charisma, and we suspect many buyers will have no trouble paying more for the extra smiles it brings. On the other hand, the Forester is adept and unassuming, perfect for the understated driver. It's the one we'd recommend as the better buy. Check out our small SUV rankings that include both of these models and more to find the one that's best for you and your needs.

