Ford Bronco Sport vs. Subaru Forester: Which Is Better?

Bronco Sport vs. Forester: Off-Road Fun or Fraud?

If you think about it, the idea of a truly off-road capable compact crossover is still relatively new. This is, after all, the class of smooth, family-focused gas sippers that includes the Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue. The Bronco Sport and Forester bring some welcome spice into the fold.

The Forester offers out-of-the-box capability. Every model comes with all-wheel drive and 8.7 inches of ground clearance, which is quite good for a vehicle of this size. We're also fans of the available X-Mode traction system. It includes hill descent control as well as one or two special drive modes for off-roading.

The Bronco Sport is a little different. Base trims are less equipped than the Forester. The Badlands and First Edition trims, however, leapfrog the Subie. These come with an upgraded suspension and clearance, additional traction settings, protective skid plates and more. There's also a special rear differential that simulates truly hardcore mechanical locking diffs. This equips the Bronco Sport not just for ginger trail-crossing but also for pretty aggressive fun in the dirt. Strap in!