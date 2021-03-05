Ford Bronco Sport vs. Subaru Forester: Which Is Better?

- Ford Bronco Sport takes an aggressive approach to off-road capable crossovers
- Subaru Forester lacks splashy equipment but relies on trusty, robust reputation
- Do you prefer all-terrain focus or improved family comfort and fuel economy?
Maybe you want a small SUV with a smooth ride and good fuel economy, or maybe you want one with a laserlike focus on off-road capability. What if you want a mix of both? Two possible options are the 2021 Subaru Forester and the newly introduced 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. These small SUVs are ready to tackle the outdoors, with standard all-wheel drive included in the base prices of both.
For the Bronco Sport, versions are split into two categories. There are the street-appropriate Base, Big Bend and Outer Banks trims that emphasize comfort, and then there are the upgraded Badlands and First Edition models with a laundry list of rugged goodies. The Forester, by contrast, applies the same level of off-road capability to all its trims. Subaru focuses on finding a sweet spot between comfort and adventure. Which is the better approach?