Is the standard 2022 Ford Bronco just not capable enough for your liking? Are the beefy proportions (or price tag) of the new Bronco Raptor just a bit too much? Well, fear not, because Ford has released yet another Bronco, and it's aimed squarely at those who want to take Ford's Wrangler fighter even further afield. Meet the 2022 Bronco Everglades, now with more snorkel.

The snorkel doesn't just add an extra cool factor, it's a functional item that raises the air intake for the engine to deliver cleaner air in dusty, snowy or muddy conditions. It also has movable plates that change whether the opening is front- or rear-facing to make sure the air coming into the engine is as gunk-free as possible.