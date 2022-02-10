- The Ford Bronco Everglades is here and it has a snorkel!
- SUVs with snorkels are cooler than SUVs without snorkels.
- Did we mention it has a snorkel?
Is the standard 2022 Ford Bronco just not capable enough for your liking? Are the beefy proportions (or price tag) of the new Bronco Raptor just a bit too much? Well, fear not, because Ford has released yet another Bronco, and it's aimed squarely at those who want to take Ford's Wrangler fighter even further afield. Meet the 2022 Bronco Everglades, now with more snorkel.
The snorkel doesn't just add an extra cool factor, it's a functional item that raises the air intake for the engine to deliver cleaner air in dusty, snowy or muddy conditions. It also has movable plates that change whether the opening is front- or rear-facing to make sure the air coming into the engine is as gunk-free as possible.
The Bronco now has a wading depth of 36.4 inches, up from the existing Bronco's maximum of 33.5 inches. Other additions for the Everglades include a heavy-duty winch from Warn mounted on the front bumper. The winch is rated at 10,000 pounds and includes 100 feet of synthetic rope to help pull you out of the mud, sand or whatever other nastiness you might find yourself and your Bronco in.
Every Bronco Everglades also comes with the Sasquatch package as standard. As a reminder, the Sasquatch pack includes an electromechanical transfer case, Bilstein shocks, locking front and rear axles, and 35-inch tires mounted on 17-inch wheels. In the case of the Everglades, Goodyear mud-terrain tires cover the model-specific wheels.
The Everglades takes the off-road kit even further, adding a protective safari bar to the front bumper, steel bash plates for the underside, unique rock rails, and a hardtop with a roof rack. There are also some unique cosmetic changes, including Everglades graphics along the side and an exclusive Desert Sand color.
The Bronco Everglades is available exclusively as a four-door with the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder and the 10-speed automatic. If you want a manual transmission or the more powerful 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, you're out of luck. Ford didn't mention why these options aren't available, so we asked a brand representative and will update this story when we hear back.
Order books for the Everglades open in March, and pricing starts at $54,495, including destination charges.
Between the existing lineup, upcoming Raptor and new Everglades, there seems to be a 2022 Ford Bronco model to fit any niche.