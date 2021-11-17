Toyota RAV4: What's New for 2022

What the heck does RAV4 stand for?

Ever wondered what RAV4 stands for? Originally, when the first Toyota RAV4 went on sale in the U.S. way back in the mid-1990s, the acronym stood for Recreational Activity Vehicle: 4-wheel drive. Among the first models to spark the consumer shift away from cars and toward crossovers (another was the Subaru Outback), the RAV4 is now the best-selling vehicle in America if you cross full-size pickup trucks off of the sales charts.

Though Toyota recently acknowledged 25 years of selling the RAV4 in the U.S., don't expect any special editions with unique colors and fancy badges. Instead, the automaker is making minor but meaningful changes to the 2022 Toyota RAV4.

New RAV4 Hybrid SE trim level debuts

If you've always liked the look of the RAV4 XSE Hybrid but not its lofty price tag, Toyota has just the thing for your budgetary restrictions: the new 2022 RAV4 SE Hybrid. Based on the LE Hybrid trim, the new SE Hybrid adds larger gloss-black alloy wheels and matching-color fender and lower body trim. The result is a trendy and sporty look at a more affordable price.

Toyota will offer a couple of option packages for the SE Hybrid to improve its feature count. A Convenience package equips the SUV with a larger 9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, a power sunroof and a power liftgate. Certain to prove popular in cold-weather climates, the Weather package installs heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and rain-sensing windshield wipers with a de-icer.

Cavalry Blue paint leads styling changes

A popular paint color on other Toyota models, Cavalry Blue is now available on the 2022 RAV4. According to Toyota, this non-metallic hue is available exclusively on the SE Hybrid, XSE Hybrid and RAV4 TRD Off-Road trim levels. Most RAV4 trims also get new LED headlights with a more technical and aggressive look as well as what Toyota says is improved performance. Several versions of the SUV also receive new LED foglights.