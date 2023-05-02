Toyota Confirms Manual Transmission for 2024 Tacoma

Toyota has confirmed that the upcoming 2024 Tacoma will keep its manual transmission. The brand recently teased the latest-generation Tacoma with a single image — one that shows three pedals for the new Tacoma. Details, predictably, are scarce. “Legends are more than automatic; they always come in clutch. The all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma, available with a six-speed manual transmission,” says Toyota.

The only real detail here other than confirmation of the new truck’s transmission is the number of forward gears. Toyota also said to “stay tuned for more.” A release date for the Tacoma has not been specified yet. The transmission will likely be derived from the last one offered in the current Tacoma. Toyota could also include a low-speed crawler gear as Ford has done with the Bronco’s manual.