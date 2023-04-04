Skip to main content
Toyota Confirms the All-New Tacoma Will Get a Hybrid

But don't expect this iForce Max to look exactly like the Tundra's

  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
  • Today, Toyota teased the debut of its fourth-generation Tacoma.
  • The company confirmed the midsize pickup would be powered by the i-Force Max hybrid system, already seen in the Tundra full-size pickup truck and Sequoia SUV.
  • More information is expected on the new Tacoma next month.

First, it was the hybrid Tundra. Next came the Sequoia hybrid. Now, it's the Tacoma's turn to be electrified — Toyota has confirmed that the fourth generation of its enduring midsize pickup will be powered by its i-Force Max hybrid system. The automaker has 13 hybrids in its lineup already, including the just launched Corolla Cross Hybrid, and the addition of a motor-generator to the Tacoma comes as absolutely no surprise.

Information so far is extremely sparse — Toyota only revealed a sneak peek of the new Tacoma's tailgate and announced the truck will contain the i-Force Max setup. Currently, the third-gen Tacoma comes with the choice of a 2.7-liter four-cylinder powerplant making 159 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque or a 3.5-liter V6 with 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. In the Tundra, the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor creates a total output of 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. We don't anticipate that much of a power surge for the smaller Tacoma.

What we do know, which is not shocking either, is that the off-roading-friendly TRD Pro trim will be a sure thing. In its current generation, the Tacoma climbs hills like a mountain goat and is wildly durable. This is where the Tacoma shines, and while the dirt is its sweet spot, the Tacoma could benefit from some improvements on the pavement.

For the latest generation of the Tundra, Toyota made some notable changes, like replacing the traditional leaf-spring rear suspension with coil springs that smooth out the ride. The full-size truck also benefited from a fortified frame and tuned-up suspension, an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission, and reworked steering. Happily, the company also replaced the aging infotainment system with an all-new interface that debuted in the 2022 Lexus NX and that will surely make its way into the Tacoma as well.

Toyota hasn’t made a peep about any other exterior or interior updates, and we expect to hear more about that in the near future, but we definitely expect a lot of the improvements that Toyota made to the Tundra to carry right on over to the all-new Tacoma.

Edmunds says

The Tacoma is due for a major update, and we're looking forward to seeing what that entails.

Kristin Shawby

