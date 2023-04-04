Toyota Confirms the All-New Tacoma Will Get a Hybrid

First, it was the hybrid Tundra. Next came the Sequoia hybrid. Now, it's the Tacoma's turn to be electrified — Toyota has confirmed that the fourth generation of its enduring midsize pickup will be powered by its i-Force Max hybrid system. The automaker has 13 hybrids in its lineup already, including the just launched Corolla Cross Hybrid, and the addition of a motor-generator to the Tacoma comes as absolutely no surprise.

Information so far is extremely sparse — Toyota only revealed a sneak peek of the new Tacoma's tailgate and announced the truck will contain the i-Force Max setup. Currently, the third-gen Tacoma comes with the choice of a 2.7-liter four-cylinder powerplant making 159 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque or a 3.5-liter V6 with 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. In the Tundra, the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor creates a total output of 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. We don't anticipate that much of a power surge for the smaller Tacoma.

What we do know, which is not shocking either, is that the off-roading-friendly TRD Pro trim will be a sure thing. In its current generation, the Tacoma climbs hills like a mountain goat and is wildly durable. This is where the Tacoma shines, and while the dirt is its sweet spot, the Tacoma could benefit from some improvements on the pavement.

For the latest generation of the Tundra, Toyota made some notable changes, like replacing the traditional leaf-spring rear suspension with coil springs that smooth out the ride. The full-size truck also benefited from a fortified frame and tuned-up suspension, an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission, and reworked steering. Happily, the company also replaced the aging infotainment system with an all-new interface that debuted in the 2022 Lexus NX and that will surely make its way into the Tacoma as well.

Toyota hasn’t made a peep about any other exterior or interior updates, and we expect to hear more about that in the near future, but we definitely expect a lot of the improvements that Toyota made to the Tundra to carry right on over to the all-new Tacoma.