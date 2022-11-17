Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept: Toyota's EV Future Takes Shape

Recently, Toyota unveiled the bZ3 sedan for the Chinese market with more global bZ models to come. While the bZ compact SUV remains a concept for now, it gives us a much better idea of what to expect from Toyota in terms of design and layout for its electric vehicle lineup. Estimated range and other specs are, as you might expect, still under wraps at the moment. That's mostly because this here bZ is still a few years away from any sort of real production form.

“We’ve only just begun to scratch the surface of the Beyond Zero moniker,” said Toyota group vice president and general manager David Christ.

Toyota’s bZ subbrand had a rough start, with the launch of the all-wheel-drive bZ4X small SUV earlier this year and the subsequent recall of the model for a defect that could cause the wheels to fall off. The still bizarrely named bZ4X starts at $43,215 with an EPA-estimated range of up to 252 miles, but the bZ appears to be smaller than the bZ4X, so we expect the price point to be lower when it finally makes it to production.