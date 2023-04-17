2024 Porsche Cayenne Details Revealed

Porsche offered a sneak peek at the front end of its upcoming 2024 Cayenne today, revealing a portion of the updated hood and grille. Now fitted with new four-quadrant headlights that appear to be the same as those capping the front of the Taycan, the 2024 Cayenne isn’t slated for a full overhaul but a mini-face-lift. Porsche has been teasing an upcoming all-electric Cayenne, and that could look much different than the current gas-powered model.

Porsche said in December that upcoming models would be fitted with HD matrix LED headlights, which it says offer high-resolution light distribution that’s twice as bright as previous systems.

"The core element of the innovation created in collaboration with partners is a chip that combines over 16,000 individually controllable micro-LEDs onto the surface area the size of a thumbnail," Porsche said. "The new HD matrix technology adds yet another highly efficient component. Because the HD matrix headlights only activate the pixels that are actually needed at any given moment, they consume considerably less energy than other high-resolution systems, while the amount of light remains the same."

Last month, the Zuffenhausen-based company teased photos of the interior of the 2024 Cayenne. The cabin boasts a Taycan-inspired curved 12.6-inch all-digital gauge cluster along with a steering wheel and gear selector that evokes the 911 model.

As SUV sales continue to show strength around the world, it should be no surprise that the Porsche Cayenne was the automaker’s top-selling model in 2022 with nearly 100,000 examples delivered. Holding steady in the SUV segment, the automaker's second-best-selling model was the Macan, and non-SUVs 911, Panamera and Taycan trailed behind by quite a bit.

China is the largest single market for the Cayenne, so it’s fitting that the entire vehicle will be revealed in full at the Auto Shanghai international motor show later today.