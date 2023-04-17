Skip to main content
2024 Porsche Cayenne front end teaser

2024 Porsche Cayenne Details Revealed

This is what the new Cayenne's face looks like

  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
  • Porsche will unveil the 2024 Cayenne at the Shanghai auto show later today.
  • In anticipation, the German company revealed part of the front end of the face-lifted SUV.
  • China is the largest single market for the Cayenne.

Porsche offered a sneak peek at the front end of its upcoming 2024 Cayenne today, revealing a portion of the updated hood and grille. Now fitted with new four-quadrant headlights that appear to be the same as those capping the front of the Taycan, the 2024 Cayenne isn’t slated for a full overhaul but a mini-face-lift. Porsche has been teasing an upcoming all-electric Cayenne, and that could look much different than the current gas-powered model.

Porsche said in December that upcoming models would be fitted with HD matrix LED headlights, which it says offer high-resolution light distribution that’s twice as bright as previous systems.

"The core element of the innovation created in collaboration with partners is a chip that combines over 16,000 individually controllable micro-LEDs onto the surface area the size of a thumbnail," Porsche said. "The new HD matrix technology adds yet another highly efficient component. Because the HD matrix headlights only activate the pixels that are actually needed at any given moment, they consume considerably less energy than other high-resolution systems, while the amount of light remains the same."

Last month, the Zuffenhausen-based company teased photos of the interior of the 2024 Cayenne. The cabin boasts a Taycan-inspired curved 12.6-inch all-digital gauge cluster along with a steering wheel and gear selector that evokes the 911 model.

As SUV sales continue to show strength around the world, it should be no surprise that the Porsche Cayenne was the automaker’s top-selling model in 2022 with nearly 100,000 examples delivered. Holding steady in the SUV segment, the automaker's second-best-selling model was the Macan, and non-SUVs 911, Panamera and Taycan trailed behind by quite a bit.

China is the largest single market for the Cayenne, so it’s fitting that the entire vehicle will be revealed in full at the Auto Shanghai international motor show later today.

Edmunds says

With the updates this year, the Cayenne will likely continue to sell like the proverbial hotcakes. And the updated headlights add a smart element to the whole front end.

