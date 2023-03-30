Porsche Cayenne Interior Revealed With New Passenger Screen

The next generation of Porsche Cayenne is set to debut on April 18. Except for the interior, which Porsche has just shown. Stuttgart calls it the “Porsche Driver Experience,” not to be confused with the Porsche Experience Centers dotted around the country. Instead, that’s the brand’s corporate name for “lots o’screens.”

For the new Cayenne, the focus was on placing controls and information as close to the driver as possible. The result of this approach was the curved 12.6-inch all-digital gauge cluster inspired by the Taycan, as well as a wheel lifted right out of this generation’s Porsche 911. The brand has also moved the gear selector — again inspired by the 911 — to the left of the center screen.

If you ask Porsche, the logic here was to free up room for larger climate controls in the center console, which the USB-like gear selector did. However, the big news is the new (and thankfully optional) passenger screen, which features special tinting so the driver can’t peek at it.

The screen will allow passengers to do a number of things, from adjusting various settings to controlling audio to fiddling with the car’s navigation. On top of that, Porsche will allow passengers to stream video from the screen, which is where the tinting comes in handy. The brand says the service is courtesy of ScreenHits TV, which basically turns all your streaming services back into a TV guide. Most importantly for road trippers, Porsche says passengers can use the service while the vehicle is in motion.

Despite the new screens, Porsche made an effort to keep the focus on the driver. The driver’s cluster has seven total display options, including nav, the optional night vision, and the 3D driving assistance system. You can also toggle to a “classic” view, which we imagine features traditional gauges and displays. Thankfully, Porsche has kept physical controls for the driver, with most of them centered around the wheel. Drive modes, which include Normal, Off-road, Sport and Sport Plus are selected via the same dial as in the 911. A new toggle switch for various screen functions is also on the wheel, as are controls for the car’s head-up display.

Porsche doesn’t say much about the car’s central screen or its functions, presumably because these details will arrive at the Cayenne’s full reveal in April. However, it does say that the new dash the screen sits in is intended to be a design statement. It’s supposed to make the Cayenne appear wider from the inside, and the entire instrument cluster, center tunnel and door uppers have all been completely restyled.

Connectivity is one of the new Cayenne’s main talking points thus far. A new, cooled wireless charger allows 15-watt charging — something other brands need to be doing. New “online services” mean you can use your favorite voice assistant, like Siri, in-car. Cabled charging can be handled by any number of USB ports as well. There are two in the front storage compartment and two in the rear center console. All are capable of fast charging. The front two ports also pair your phone with PCM (Porsche Communication Management).

Phones can also be paired wirelessly in the new Cayenne by scanning a QR code, and PCM will offer Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and integrated apps like Spotify and Apple Music. The new Cayenne is set to debut in a few weeks, and more details on the interior — and the rest of the car — will be available on April 18.