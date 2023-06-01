This Is Porsche's Modernist New Logo; It's Barely Changed

“The time factor is very important in a maturing process such as this,” says Joachim Paetzel, specialist for Color and Trim at Style Porsche. “A trademark is not designed ‘off the cuff’ within a few days. You have to go back to it again and again, sometimes at longer intervals. The second or third look can reveal to you things that you want to optimize, until it finally achieves a harmonious, natural effect.” Designers also spent time making sure that 2D and 3D applications for the badge are identical, which apparently was difficult to do.

The most obvious change is in the red of the iconic badge, which now features a honeycomb pattern instead of a more solid, slightly brighter red. The brushed metal on which the crest rests has gotten a minor change, now more gold than the previous bronze. The horse at the center has some more detail to it, with the legs, tail and face now slightly more defined. For the first time, the “Stuttgart” text on the crest is now black instead of the surrounding gold-bronze color. You may think the branch-like objects are, in fact, branches, but those are stylized deer horns, which now rest on a flat field of bronze instead of the dimpled design.