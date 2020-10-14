This 2021 Ford Bronco Concept Has Enough Gear to Make an Instagram Influencer Cry

There's no shortage of companies that want to get on the Bronco train before it's even left the station, but Ford chose the cream of the crop for this exercise. Using the well-equipped Badlands trim level as a canvas, the Bronco folks added 35-inch BF Goodrich tires on 17-inch Fifteen52 wheels for a nice stance and an easy increase in ride height. Up front is a special Ford Performance steel bumper fitted with a WARN winch.