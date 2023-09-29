Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. These Are the Five EVs With the Longest Range Edmunds Has Tested

These Are the Five EVs With the Longest Range Edmunds Has Tested

A few of the results might surprise you

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS picture
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

We here at Edmunds test every EV that makes its way into out garage on our very own range loop. It's a way to make sure that each lives up to its EPA estimates and its manufacturer's touted range figures. If you want more detail on how we do what we do when it comes to EV testing, follow this link here. If you want to know the five longest-range EVs we've ever put through our very own range test, check out the video below!

Edmunds says

We can't wait to see what, if anything, can take that top spot away from the Air.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Related information

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Recent automotive news

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Recommended

Other models