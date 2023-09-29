These Are the Five EVs With the Longest Range Edmunds Has Tested

We here at Edmunds test every EV that makes its way into out garage on our very own range loop. It's a way to make sure that each lives up to its EPA estimates and its manufacturer's touted range figures. If you want more detail on how we do what we do when it comes to EV testing, follow this link here. If you want to know the five longest-range EVs we've ever put through our very own range test, check out the video below!