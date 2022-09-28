The Polestar 3 Electric SUV Is Coming With More Than 500 Horsepower

The Polestar 3 will first hit our shores with a large battery pack and a dual-motor layout that the company says will feature "electric torque vectoring" thanks to a set of dual-clutch packs on the rear electric motor. The 3 will use a dual-chamber air suspension and active dampers that can swap between comfortable and sporty profiles, all while adjusting to the road conditions once every 2 milliseconds. Polestar also said, over time, the Polestar 3 will be available with autonomous highway driving technology powered by a lidar system.

Polestar is targeting a range of up to 372 miles on the European WLTP test cycle (EPA numbers are typically lower). However, should you opt for the Performance Pack, you might not hit that number because it juices the Polestar 3 up to 510 horsepower and 671 lb-ft of torque and adds special tuning for the suspension. The Performance Pack also brings some splash, with Polestar's signature gold touches on the valve caps, seat belts and elsewhere.

We still don't know how much this electric SUV will cost, but in the ballpark of $75,000 is a safe guess. We get full details on October 12, so stay tuned to learn more about the Polestar 3 as soon as we do.

Edmunds says

Electric SUVs are more popular than ever, and the segment is as tough as it gets. Polestar better bring its A game for the 3.