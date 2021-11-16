How's the Ariya's interior?

The Ariya's stark interior design is similar to Tesla's simple horizontal dash. But rather than use a large vertical center screen, Nissan went with two wide screens in a single and striking glass ribbon that is similar to Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system. Capacitive-touch climate control buttons are integrated into the lower wood (or a very convincing wood-substitute) trim.

Less noticeable but no less noteworthy is the almost-flat floor and delicately perforated metal trim element that separates the driver's footwell from the front passenger's. The center console holds the "gear selector" and can also slide forward or back to suit the driver's preference. Nissan's praiseworthy Zero Gravity seats are also present.

How's the Ariya's tech?

In addition to the typical advanced safety features contained within Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite, the Ariya will offer ProPilot 2.0. This next-generation semi-automated driving system promises hands-free driving on certain single-lane highways. The driver will still need to pay attention to the road, and sensors will disable the system if the driver is distracted.

Voice control should be able to make up for the lack of physical buttons, and Amazon Alexa control and monitoring are included. The system will also evolve over time thanks to over-the-air-updates. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto smartphone connectivity will also be included.

How's the Ariya's storage?

Nissan's stated cargo capacity is similar to what you'd expect from a family sedan rather than a small SUV. The front-wheel-drive Ariya can accommodate up to 16.5 cubic feet of cargo, while the all-wheel-drive variant drops to 14.6 cubic feet. Presumably, these figures represent what's behind the second-row seats. You can fold down the rear seats to open up additional cargo space.

Interior storage doesn't appear to be generous from the pictures — it's limited to the armrest bin, a smaller bin next to the shifter, and some moderately sized door pockets.

What are the Ariya's trim levels?

When it launches at the end of 2022, the Ariya will be available in four trim levels — Venture+, Evolve+, Premiere and Platinum+ — all of which come equipped with the 87-kWh battery pack. A more affordable model with a smaller battery pack will arrive sometime later. Front-wheel drive is standard on all but the Platinum+, which features the e-4orce all-wheel-drive system.

Venture+

The base Venture+ model comes fairly well equipped. Standard features include:

238 horsepower, 221 lb-ft of torque

Up to 300 miles of range

19-inch wheels

LED headlights and taillights

Power-folding and heated mirrors

Keyless entry

Height-adjustable front seats

Cloth upholstery

Dual-zone automatic climate control

USB-A and USB-C ports

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto

You also get a handful of driver aids, including:

Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Nissan and the car in front)

Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time)

Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)

Lane keeping assist (steers the Ariya back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)

Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)

Rear automatic braking (applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)

Evolve+

This builds off the base trim, adding:

Panoramic sunroof

Power liftgate

LED foglights

Digital rearview mirror

Power-adjustable front seats

Automatic windshield wipers

Wireless charging pad

Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Ariya and its surroundings for tight parking situations)

Premiere

As with the Evolve+, the Premiere adds more convenience and tech features including:

Advanced adaptive cruise control with limited hands-free highway driving

Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention)

Illuminated door kick plate

Platinum+

The top-level Platinum+ model includes standard all-wheel drive in addition to all of the Premiere's features. It also gets a significant power bump, up to 389 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. Other features include:

Hands-free liftgate

Active noise cancelation

Ambient interior lighting

Leather upholstery

Power-adjustable steering wheel

Memory settings for the driver and front passenger

Ventilated front seats

10-speaker Bose audio system

Available 20-inch wheels

Edmund says

We're glad to see Nissan take a new direction, leaving behind its rather uninspired recent past in favor of a bold and modern reboot. If the 2023 Ariya is any indication, Nissan's future is promising. The Ariya's styling is clean inside and out, and there's a sensible use of technology. Keep checking back for more information and drive impressions as we close in on the on-sale date.