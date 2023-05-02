The Ford Bronco Trail App Wants You to Off-Road More

Right after the Ford Bronco's biggest rival, the Jeep Wrangler, received a major refresh that included a new built-in Trails Offroad feature, Ford is releasing its own off-road-specific app. The Blue Oval's app is called Bronco Trail, and it packs a slew of functions that will suit both newcomers and more experienced off-roaders alike.

Bronco Trail will only be available to Bronco owners and syncs up with their Ford Pass account. Once the app is downloaded and signed into, owners will be able to "discover, plan and share off-road journeys." The app itself features around 1,200 professionally curated off-road trails across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The preset maps cover roughly 18,000 miles of ground, and Ford says owners will be able to filter the trails by difficulty, length, location and more. Of course, plenty of trails go where there isn't any cell service, and the app allows you to download trail maps before heading off so you don't have to worry about losing service and not having access to your maps.

Users will also be able to set waypoints in the app for points of interest, monitor tire pressures in real time, take photos and create video. It'll also allow them to share their adventures on social media (which means your local Bronco owners Facebook group is destined to be littered with Bronco Trail posts in no time). The app will overlay relevant info from your off-road adventure onto video you take. That means information like speed, rpm, pitch angle, distance and time can all be added to help give your friends a better idea of how you tackled whatever rocky, craggy, muddy or otherwise unpaved surface you were driving on.

The app will be free to download and use as long as you own a Bronco, and it's available from either the Apple App store or the Google Play store right now.