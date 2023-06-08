In a sea of car-based crossovers, the Lexus GX is one of the few remaining truck-based luxury SUVs, attempting to combine modern expectations for comfort with old-school off-road performance. The current generation has lasted for what seems like eons, with only a handful of updates to differentiate today's GX from the one that debuted in 2010.

But things are about to change for the midsize bruiser. The new 2024 Lexus GX finally gets a modern powertrain, an updated safety tech suite, a refined interior with a more cohesive design, and an aggressive, boxy exterior that cribs a bit from the Land Rover playbook.

While Lexus has finally moved the GX into the modern era, it did not forgo the SUV's rugged roots. It rides on the same GA-F platform as the larger and more expensive LX 600 — which features a traditional ladder frame — and comes standard with four-wheel drive. There's even a new Overtrail trim that leans into the GX's off-road prowess, adding useful items like 33-inch all-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels, an electronic locking rear differential for better traction, and an aluminum skid plate. It's visually distinguished from other GX models with black protective exterior fender cladding and an available two-tone exterior paint scheme.