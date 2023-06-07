- The 2024 Jeep Wrangler starts at $33,690 MSRP.
- Jeep keeps the manual for 2024, offering eight trim levels total.
- The two-door Wrangler also survives for 2024.
How Much Is a Jeep? The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Starts at $31,895
Jeep stays within striking distance of the Ford Bronco
Though we've all become used to inflation driving costs up, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler’s starting price is actually only a hair more expensive than last year’s model. The two-door Jeep Wrangler now starts at $33,690 — just a $700 bump over last year's starting MSRP of $32,990. However, the Jeep Wrangler got a big refresh this year. That includes a new interior screen, updated looks, and significantly more standard equipment. Realistically, the price increase isn’t all that bad considering the hefty changes.
These changes include big mechanical updates, too. Wrangler Rubicon models get a new full-float Dana rear axle, an available winch, and an update in towing capacity to 5,000 pounds. In total, there are now four available powertrains across the Wrangler lineup, ranging from the 4xe’s plug-in hybrid four-cylinder to the 392’s hellacious 6.4-liter V8 engine. Notably, the 3.6-liter gas engine can be paired with a six-speed manual, which helps it compete with the four-cylinder manually shifted Ford Bronco.
A total of eight trims will be offered this year: Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392. We’ve included a table illustrating pricing for each trim, variations of which can include two- or four-door models and the brand’s 4xe powertrain. Regardless of options, the Wrangler lineup is still topped by the V8 Rubicon 392. It's only available in a four-door configuration and has a starting price of $89,390 including destination.
2024 Jeep Wrangler pricing
Model
2-Door
4-Door
4xe
|Sport
|$33,690
|$37,690
|n/a
|Sport S
|$37,190
|$41,190
|$51,790
|Willys
|$41,190
|$45,190
|$56,530
|Sahara
|n/a
|$49,620
|$58,640
|High Altitude
|n/a
|n/a
|$68,790
|Rubicon
|$47,190
|$51,190
|$62,380
|Rubicon X
|$56,690
|$60,690
|$70,880
|Wrangler 392
|n/a
|$89,390
|n/a
Jeep says it’s new Off Road+ features will expand to more models this year as well. Now, Rubicon 4xe, Willys 4xe and Willys gas models can all be ordered with the Off Road+ upgrade package. New programming optimizes a number of the car’s functions, including traction control, throttle and shift points, for off-road use. The software also optimizes for low- and higher-speed off-road driving and allows the rear e-locker to be locked for better grip.
Circling back to the Bronco, Jeep stays relatively close to its largest competitor in terms of price. A base two-door Bronco starts at $36,685, and the Wrangler Rubicon 392 is now almost level with its main rival from Ford, the Bronco Raptor, which starts from $87,875. As Ford doesn’t yet offer a hybrid trim for the Bronco, Jeep will continue to stand alone there.
Edmunds says
Jeep manages to stay competitive in addition to making some great new changes for the 2024 model year. We’re big fans of the brand’s 4xe powertrain, which is both available on more affordable trims and far more fuel-efficient than any other off-roader on the market. From the looks of things, 2024 won’t be the year that changes.