How Much Is a Jeep? The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Starts at $31,895

These changes include big mechanical updates, too. Wrangler Rubicon models get a new full-float Dana rear axle, an available winch, and an update in towing capacity to 5,000 pounds. In total, there are now four available powertrains across the Wrangler lineup, ranging from the 4xe’s plug-in hybrid four-cylinder to the 392’s hellacious 6.4-liter V8 engine. Notably, the 3.6-liter gas engine can be paired with a six-speed manual, which helps it compete with the four-cylinder manually shifted Ford Bronco.

A total of eight trims will be offered this year: Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392. We’ve included a table illustrating pricing for each trim, variations of which can include two- or four-door models and the brand’s 4xe powertrain. Regardless of options, the Wrangler lineup is still topped by the V8 Rubicon 392. It's only available in a four-door configuration and has a starting price of $89,390 including destination.