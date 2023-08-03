EcoBoost on track

As it did with the GT, Ford tweaked the EcoBoost’s powertrain for 2024 and came up with a few more ponies. The “new” 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder puts out 315 hp and 350 lb-ft. This time around, the EcoBoost is automatic-only so it still uses a revised version of Ford's well-known 10-speed. Our tester also arrived equipped with the Performance package, so it has the same Pirelli P Zero summers as the GT, albeit with slightly smaller 255-section rears.

On the straightaway, we managed a 0-60 in 5.6 seconds and the quarter mile in 14.2 seconds at 95 mph. The EcoBoost fared well in our braking and handling tests. It stopped from 60 mph in 105 feet — just 3 feet more than the hardtop GT. And on the skidpad, the EcoBoost pulled an identical 0.97 g, meaning those Pirellis are putting in the work regardless of spec. Keep in mind that we tested a convertible, which weighs roughly 150 pounds more than the hardtop.

Whether or not Ford does another High Performance package version of the EcoBoost in the future remains to be seen, but even as a baseline, these are solid numbers for a four-cylinder sports car.