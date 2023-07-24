Last Muscle Car Standing: We Carve Corners in the 2024 Ford Mustang

Small changes to outlast the competition

The Mustang sticks to its front-engine, rear-wheel-drive setup and uses the same engines as the last-generation Mustang with a few tweaks. That means a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four for EcoBoost models, while the GT gets the 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

The Mustang EcoBoost gets a reworked turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder for the 2024 model year. It delivers 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, making it the most standard horsepower ever offered in a Mustang.

Engineering mods to the turbo four-cylinder include a new bore-to-stroke ratio, along with updates to its direct injection system and variable cam timing. Ford estimates this helps the 2024 EcoBoost Mustang get 22 mpg in city driving and 34 mpg on the highway (versus 22 city/32 highway for the automatic-equipped 2022 model). And like we said, pour one out for the six-speed manual option in the EcoBoost because Ford has done away with it. The 10-speed auto is the only available transmission paired with the four-cylinder.

The Mustang GT sees its power boosted to 480 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque right out of the gate. Choose the GT's optional active-valve exhaust system and these figures are bumped to 486 hp and 418 lb-ft. In terms of just the GT's output, the 2024 model year's horsepower ratings now match previous special editions like the Mustang Bullitt and pre-2022 Mach 1. As for the prize stallion in the range, there's the Mustang Dark Horse. Its 500-hp V8 benefits from strengthened camshafts, forged piston connecting rods, and a uniquely balanced crankshaft. Keep your foot to the floor and the revs climbing higher, and this tire-smoking V8 spins all the way up to a redline of 7,500 rpm