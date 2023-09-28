Porsche Reveals New Million-Dollar 911 GT3 R Rennsport and It's Ridiculous

You might have also noticed that wing. It dominates the rear half of the car, and Porsche says the wing requires two additional vertical supports to compensate for how much downforce it generates. There's no grilles around the back, which have been ditched to save weight. A super thin strip of LEDs now incorporates the Porsche lettering on the back. (It probably doesn't add much weight back in and it'll look darn cool at night.)

The flat-six engine that's normally found in the GT3 R is typically restricted by the FIA's rules around what's called the "balance of performance." You don't need to know anything about those set of rules save for one thing — it holds the GT3's motor back from reaching its full potential. Not so in the Rennsport. Here it makes up to 611 horsepower, a significant bump from the standard car's 557 max hp. The engine has also been desgined to run on e-fuels (specficially E25), which Porsche says "make near carbon-neutral operation possible in the future." Of course, the engine can also be run on conventional fuels.

Power is delivered to the rear wheels only via a six-speed constant-mesh automatic gearbox (with shift paddles on the steering wheel) that's been only slightly modified from the GT3 R. The center-mounted exhaust can either be straight through with no mufflers or have a silencer fitted for tracks with noise limits.