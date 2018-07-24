2019 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR
What’s new
- Infotainment system offers larger touchscreen with improved graphics
- Additional driver aids (automatic braking, lane keeping assist) now come standard
- Part of the first F-Type generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Offers potent four-cylinder and V6 engines and outright steroidal V8s
- Handling is precise, predictable and rewarding
- Sublime interior design and quality, like fine English tailoring
- One of the few in its class to offer all-wheel drive
- Passenger and cargo space are secondary considerations
- Compromises some measures of comfort to performance
- Engine, road, tire noise: It's all there, and loud
- V6 isn't appreciably faster than the four-cylinder
Which F-TYPE does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
Loud, raucous and not exceptionally practical, the Jaguar F-Type remains one of our favorite sports-car indulgences. Its gorgeous shape and proportions are among the best on the road and belie the precise, aggressive tendencies lurking under the hood and sheet metal. But that doesn't mean the 2019 F-Type isn't a pragmatic choice. Indeed, with four-, six- and eight-cylinder engine choices, there's an F-Type for all driving styles.
The F-Type's range extends to its multiple configurations. It's available as a convertible or a coupe, with rear- or all-wheel drive, and offers both manual and paddle-shifted automatic transmissions. You can get it in one of 24 combinations, in fact, which befits the kind of tailored class of cars to which it belongs.
For 2019, the F-Type's infotainment system — significantly upgraded last year — is further refined with a 10-inch touchscreen and improved graphics. Also, some driver aids now come standard on all trim levels and include automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, and a drowsy-driver alert system.
Drivers who seek maximum exhilaration need only consider the two 500-plus-horsepower V8 trims, which are brash, loud and blistering fast. On the other end of the spectrum is the 296-hp four-cylinder trim, which balances performance and fuel efficiency with the Jag's incomparable style. The V6, available in 340-hp and 380-hp versions, is our pick since it represents the best balance of the F-Type's charms.
While the F-Type isn't exactly cheap, it's still a relative bargain compared to some of its German and Japanese rivals.
What's it's like to live with?
For more information on the Jaguar F-Type of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with our long-term 2015 Jaguar F-Type R. We had some mixed reactions to seat comfort, but we almost unanimously loved this F-Type for its brash engine and exhaust notes. The 2019 F-Type R has a newer infotainment system and more safety features and is only offered with all-wheel drive. Our 2015 long-term test was conducted with the rear-wheel-drive model that was discontinued. In terms of overall spirit, though, they're the same.
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE models
The 2019 Jaguar F-Type is a two-seat luxury sports car available as a coupe or convertible. It comes in P300, P340, P380, R-Dynamic, R and SVR trim levels with subvariations in between. The 300-named models can be optioned up handsomely, but power hounds will want the preternatural V8 performance of the R and SVR trims.
The F-Type P300 starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (296 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. This is the only configuration available with the four-cylinder.
Features include 18-inch alloy wheels, an active sport exhaust, LED headlights and taillights, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding heated side mirrors and rear parking sensors. Inside, you'll find push-button ignition, cruise control, leather and microsuede upholstery, power-adjustable seats with memory settings, a power-adjustable and leather-wrapped steering wheel (with attached paddle shifters for automatic transmission models), rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.
Tech features include Bluetooth and USB connections, a 10-inch touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic and routing, and a Meridian sound system with satellite radio, along with driver safety aids that include automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Opting for the P340 boosts engine power to 340 hp (332 lb-ft of torque) via a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (340 hp, 332 lb-ft of torque) paired to a choice of six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The P380 offers a higher-output engine (380 hp, 339 lb-ft), optional all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential and upgraded brakes.
A step up from that is the P380 R-Dynamic, which adds a driver-selectable active exhaust — which opens up the exhaust flow for more dramatic sound and effect — and various gloss black exterior trim pieces.
The R trim is a significant leap upward, substituting a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine (550 hp, 502 lb-ft) paired to the eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Features include 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, gloss black exterior trim, auto-dimming side mirrors, keyless entry, leather sport seats, and leather-wrapped panels, console and steering wheel.
The top-trim SVR uses a higher-output V8 (575 hp, 516 lb-ft) and adds a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, upgraded interior trim, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and front parking sensors.
The options list is long, but highlights include the carbon-ceramic brakes, heated and ventilated seats, upgraded leather upholstery, a Meridian surround-sound audio system, and additional driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. A carbon-fiber roof or a fixed panoramic sunroof and a power liftgate are available for all coupe models.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.0
But despite the P380 boasting nearly 100 more horsepower, its 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds is only 0.2 second quicker than a previously tested four-cylinder F-Type. Every one of this trim's similarly priced competitors is faster and smoother to drive on a daily basis. And, at 113 feet, the panic-stopping distance is a little longer than average.
Comfort7.0
The climate controls are simply laid out, but the automatic setting is lacking. Set to auto on a brisk morning, the fans never rose above a whisper with the system set to 80 degrees. Wind and tire noise is ever-present, but it's the engine noise that can get grating after a while.
Interior6.5
Visibility can be lacking on low-slung sport coupes, but the F-Type is worse than most, especially when you look rearward. Our tester was equipped with the new infotainment system released in mid-2019. Overall, it's snappier than the previous system, but its interface still requires considerable driver attention.
Utility6.5
In-cabin storage is meager. The center console is shallow, the cupholders aren't much better, and the door pockets are slim and simply too small. There is a net between the seats, but with limited capacity, it is fairly useless and hard to reach.
Technology7.0
The F-Type has numerous standard safety aids that work well overall, but blind-spot monitoring is optional. Adaptive cruise is not offered.
Features & Specs
|SVR 2dr Coupe AWD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$122,750
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|575 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SVR 2dr Convertible AWD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$125,850
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|575 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-TYPE safety features:
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Warns the driver with visual and audible alert when a vehicle approaches alongside the driver's blind spot.
- Park Assist
- Automatically helps steer the car into parallel spaces while driver selects the gear and controls speed. Can also self-exit parking spaces.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns the driver through visual and audible alerts of traffic crossing the car's rearward path of travel.
Jaguar F-Type vs. the competition
Jaguar F-Type vs. Porsche Cayman
The Cayman is a seriously good budget alternative to a midlevel F-Type. No, it won't have the Jag's style or snarl, and it won't be all that "budget" if you add a handful of options to it, as you must with any Porsche. The Cayman falls short of the F-Type's overall power, and it only offers a turbo four-cylinder engine. But the Cayman is arguably easier to live with every day, while its handling is equal to or better than the F-Type's. Can't go wrong with either.
Jaguar F-Type vs. Porsche 911
If the Cayman is the budget alternative to the F-Type, the F-Type returns the favor when it comes to the 911. The F-Type was always meant to lure drivers away from the 911, and on paper it's a good match. Both cars offer similar power from similar-size engines, and both offer a sports-car luxury experience. But the 911 offers a more refined interior and is simply more rewarding to drive, whether on a winding road or just riding down to the market. But 911s are commonplace, so if you're looking for something different or just something a bit bolder, the Jaguar hits the spot.
Jaguar F-Type vs. Chevrolet Corvette
Do you prefer loud American overstatement to more subtle English refinement? While the F-Type can get loud and brash, it raises its voice largely through its hearty exhaust roar. The Corvette, meanwhile, unleashes fury everywhere — from under its hood, out its exhaust pipes, and through to its tires on the ground. And while today's Vette has its best interior yet, it's still not quite as luxurious as the Jag. Still, few cars beat the thrill of a top-speed acceleration run in a Corvette, not even the F-Type.
More about the 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
Cars such as the 2019 Jaguar F-Type remind us that automobiles aren't simply modes of transport. They remind us that cars can be impractical, irresponsible, even frivolous. Yet with the right road, a powerful and responsive sports car can be downright transcendent. And that's what you get when you buy an F-Type: a two-seat sports-car experience, available with or without a roof, that taps directly into the enjoyment of motoring.
Unlike its German or Japanese rivals that place a premium on buttoned-down refinement, the F-Type is as much a piece of brash theater as it is an exhilarating ride. And well it should be, as an F-Type with even a handful of options can near the same six-figure price point as its competitors. The good news is that you don't need to reach for that kind of rarefied air to enjoy an F-Type. A base model F-Type starts at a price comparable to a nice luxury family sedan, and for many buyers that will be enough. With a 296-horsepower four-cylinder or a supercharged V6 and a choice of coupe or convertible, even a base F-Type is still a joy.
We imagine most buyers will be tempted by offerings further up the F-Type ladder. You can get a little more power with the P340, P380 or P380 R-Dynamic trim levels. More discriminating performance enthusiasts might only be satisfied by the kind of power wrought from the 550-hp and 575-hp V8 engines of the R and SVR trims, but that kind of commitment is certainly not a prerequisite for enjoying the F-Type's charms.
Power isn't all you get when moving up to the upper trim levels. The R trim, for example, introduces standard all-wheel drive, a higher grade of leather upholstery, keyless entry and ambient cabin lighting. And the all-in, top-trim SVR model lays on luxury appointments such as quilted leather seats, a heated steering wheel and a microsuede headliner.
Whichever trim level you buy, the F-Type can't fail to elicit a thrill every time you sit behind the wheel and hear it fire to life through an exhaust crackle. While its competitors are good, far better than the F-Type in some areas, none pack the same kind of visceral thrill, even if you're just staring at it from a distance. When you're ready to treat yourself to some of that thrill, let Edmunds guide you on your buying journey.
