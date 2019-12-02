2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R
What’s new
- The F-Type receives a significant refresh for 2021
- The midgrade P340, P380 RWD and top SVR models have been discontinued
- The F-Type R gets a revised rear suspension and more power
- Part of the first F-Type generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Mildly potent four-cylinder and wildly entertaining V8 engines
- Graceful and elegant styling
- Standard all-wheel drive for the V8 model
- Limited passenger and cargo space
- Ride quality might be jarring for some
- Infotainment system is prone to glitches
- V6 isn't appreciably faster than the four-cylinder
What is it?
The 2021 Jaguar F-Type coupe and convertible receive a restyle and a handful of other tweaks. Jaguar has been updating features and expanding the F-Type lineup since its introduction for the 2014 model year, but visually the shouty two-door hasn't changed until now.
The highlights of the F-Type's new suit are the more flowing front end, larger grille, and redesigned LED head- and taillights. The headlights have shifted from a vertical to a horizontal orientation and, combined with the slightly upsized mouth, give the front end a more aggressive look. The clamshell hood has been redesigned to match, with a more dramatic sculpting and integrated vents relocated closer to the front of the engine compartment. Around back, the taillights get a more modern shape with harder angles.
Updates including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto carry over, but Jaguar has finally given the 2021 F-Type a reconfigurable TFT-screen gauge cluster, with unique graphics and sport-focused elements including a shift light display.
For 2021, the F-Type R has been updated with more power, now matching the old SVR at 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The stability control and power-steering software have been recalibrated, wider tires fitted, and new springs and anti-roll bars installed along with other suspension tweaks. Jaguar says the changes should improve the feel of the car and drop the 0-60 mph sprint to 3.5 seconds.
Rounding out the R's changes is a quiet-start mode that promises not to wake up the neighborhood every morning when you leave the house.
Why does it matter?
SUVs may be the volume sellers, but Jaguar's coupe and convertible F-Type are the soul of the company's lineup, embodying the drama and emotion the brand hopes to impart to every vehicle. But it's hard to ignore the fact that an F-Type sitting shiny and new on the lot today looks a lot like a used F-Type from the better part of a decade ago. The 2021 updates might just be enough to remind everyone that Jag's sports car never lost its emotional appeal from behind the wheel and keep it fresh in consumers' minds as they shop the highly competitive luxury coupe and convertible segments. And if the F-Type's new looks signal what future refreshes and redesigns across Jaguar's lineup might bring, so much the better.
But there is one important question remaining to be answered: Now that the F-Type R matches the old SVR's specs, what can we expect from the next SVR?
What does it compete with?
The Jaguar F-Type faces diverse competition given its coupe and convertible styles and numerous engine configurations. The new Toyota GR Supra will challenge the F-Type coupe's V6 models, while the new mid-engine Corvette offers a more affordable option against the high-performance V8 trims. Luxury buyers might also look to the new BMW 8 Series, with its own six- and eight-cylinder models and high-performance M variant.
And of course, there's the elephant in the luxury sports car market, the Porsche 911. The newest version, the 992, does the best job yet of combining excellent daily livability with track-ready power and handling.
All of that just scratches the surface of the choices available to buyers with somewhere between $60,000 and $120,000 in their pockets and the desire for a piece of two-door performance metal. Once you start counting, you realize we're in a golden age for going fast, a real "Roaring '20s" if you will. (It's just too bad that golden age coincides with a traffic apocalypse.)
Edmunds says
An exterior refresh and a handful of other updates will help put the 2021 Jaguar F-Type back in shoppers' minds, but the car's strengths and weaknesses should carry on unchanged. While we like the new look, the F-Type is up against a more daunting competitive field than ever, and buyers with means have an incredible array of options.
Sponsored cars related to the F-TYPE
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|R 2dr Coupe AWD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$103,200
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|575 hp @ 6500 rpm
|R 2dr Convertible AWD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$105,900
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|575 hp @ 6500 rpm
FAQ
Is the Jaguar F-TYPE a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE:
- The F-Type receives a significant refresh for 2021
- The midgrade P340, P380 RWD and top SVR models have been discontinued
- The F-Type R gets a revised rear suspension and more power
- Part of the first F-Type generation introduced for 2014
Is the Jaguar F-TYPE reliable?
Is the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE?
The least-expensive 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE is the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $103,200.
Other versions include:
- R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $103,200
- R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $105,900
What are the different models of Jaguar F-TYPE?
More about the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE
2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R Overview
The 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R is offered in the following styles: R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 F-TYPE R.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 F-TYPE R featuring deep dives into trim levels including R, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R?
2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
The 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $112,515. The average price paid for a new 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) is trending $3,661 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,661 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $108,854.
The average savings for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) is 3.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE RS are available in my area?
2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2021 [object Object] F-TYPE RS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $111,650 and mileage as low as 37 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] F-TYPE R for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R F-TYPE R you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jaguar F-TYPE for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,414.
Find a new Jaguar for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,747.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R and all available trim types: R, R. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jaguar lease specials
Related 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 F-PACE
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2020 Volvo S90
- 2020 RS 3
- 2020 Mirai
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mirage G4
- Acura RLX 2020
- Kia Cadenza 2019