TESTED: 2022 Audi e-tron GT Beats EPA Range by 35 Miles

How does that compare to the Porsche Taycan? For the Taycan 4S, we measured a consumption rate of 32.3 kWh/100 miles. So that same 273 miles in the Taycan 4S would have cost $29.10 in Hawaii and $8.82 in Idaho. You'd save a few bucks with the Taycan, especially where electricity prices are higher, but the difference isn't really enough to recommend one over the other.
How about a gasoline-powered rival? Consider the sporty V8-powered hatchback alternative in Audi's lineup, the 2021 Audi RS 7, which is priced in the same ballpark. Running the RS 7 for 273 miles on premium fuel would have set us back $72.91 in Hawaii ($4.54 per gallon) and $66.64 in Idaho ($4.15 per gallon) at current prices, assuming we got the RS 7's 17 mpg combined.
Based on these numbers, you could save an estimated $1,605 per year in Hawaii and a whopping $2,118 per year in Idaho in fuel costs driving an Audi e-tron GT for 10,000 miles a year instead of the RS 7. However, you should really hear what the RS 7's V8 sounds like before deciding it's not worth the premium.
For more information on how we test EV range and how each vehicle performed, we invite you to visit our Real World vs. EPA testing page, which includes both our EV range leaderboard and a table with detailed test results. Our EV range leaderboard is embeddable and will automatically update every time we add a new vehicle.
Edmunds says
The 2022 Audi e-tron GT may not be quite as efficient as its Taycan sibling, but it still manages to deliver an admirable 273 miles of real-world range in ideal weather conditions. It should be noted that opting for larger wheels or sportier tires will have a negative impact on range, so that's something to keep in mind when speccing out your performance EV. For our latest comprehensive ratings of all electric vehicles, head over to Edmunds' EV rankings page.