TESTED: 2022 Audi e-tron GT Beats EPA Range by 35 Miles

The 2022 Audi e-tron GT is the long-awaited complement to Porsche's all-electric Taycan 4S. Although they are nearly identical in dimensions and share the majority of their underlying hardware (electric motors and batteries), the more extroverted Porsche is naturally the one that hogs the headlines. But the e-tron GT is an impressive machine in its own right, and as a GT or "grand tourer," it hints at an extra measure of cruising comfort.

According to its official EPA range estimate, the e-tron GT is capable of cruising 238 miles on a full battery charge before needing to plug in again. That's 18 miles more than the EPA projects for the 2021 Taycan 4S with the equivalent 93.4-kWh battery option, a.k.a. Performance Battery Plus.

But if you've been following our EV range testing, you know that the 2020 Taycan 4S, which had an official EPA range of 203 miles, covered a remarkable 323 miles on our test loop. That's nearly 60% better than the EPA figure, the biggest gap we've seen to date by far.

So we were very curious to see if the Audi e-tron GT would return a similarly astonishing result. Here's how it panned out.

Testing the Audi e-tron GT in the real world

Edmunds tests every new electric vehicle on the same real-world driving loop to see just how far it can travel from a full charge down to zero miles remaining. If you scroll through our EV range leaderboard, you'll see that most EVs have matched or exceeded their EPA range estimates in our testing. Much of that has to do with our ability to test near-ideal conditions year-round.

Over the course of our eight-hour stint behind the e-tron GT's wheel, the average temperature was 70 degrees, which is very comparable to the 73-degree average on the day we tested the overperforming 2020 Taycan 4S.