The McLaren 720S Is Officially Dead

The internet went into a flurry after a report by Automotive News that the McLaren 720S was no longer up for sale. Since then, McLaren has confirmed that one of its most successful supercars is no longer available to order. If you wanted a 720S and hadn't put your order in already, you'll have to go through McLaren's dealer network and pick one of the ones that have been pre-specified. Sorry, no crazy colors or custom carbon accents for you.

The 720S didn't put McLaren on the map per se, but it was one of its most lauded and most special series production models. It outshined its predecessor, the 650S, in every way while maintaining the Lotus-like handling and supercar power outputs that McLaren has become known for. It was also one of the brand's most iterated upon chassis, spawning a convertible, a hardcore track version called the 765LT and a spider version of that car. The 720S platform also gave birth to the McLaren Senna and its many, even more hardcore variants.

While the death of any great supercar is a loss to be mourned, McLaren isn't exactly slowing down. A successor, likely featuring a hybridized version of the 720S' 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and potentially called the 750S or 770S, is on its way. It'll be a heavily revised version of the 720, featuring new bodywork, a new interior, and tech similar to what's found on the McLaren Artura, the marque's new entry-level hybrid supercar. We're sure details on the new McLaren will emerge soon. Until then, stay tuned.