TESTED: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Beats EPA Range Estimate

What did those 272 miles cost?
That of course depends on the cost of electricity, which — like gasoline or diesel — varies from state to state. Driving range is what ends up getting talked about the most when new EVs are announced, but there are two sides to this coin. The unit of measurement for electric consumption, the kilowatt-hour, can be thought of as the EV equivalent of a gallon of gasoline. The more you use, of course, the more it costs, so the question isn't just how far the car will go, but how much it'll cost you in the process.
Here's what you can expect to pay to drive a Mustang Mach-E GT Performance to empty on a full charge. For comparison's sake, we'll use Washington and Hawaii. As of this writing, those states have the lowest and highest residential electricity costs in the nation at 10 cents and 34 cents per kWh, respectively. The current average cost of fuel, meanwhile, is $3.87 per gallon in Washington and $4.33 per gallon in Hawaii.
After charging overnight on a Level 2 charger, we measured our Ford's consumption at 37.4 kWh/100 mi, 8.8% better than the 41 kWh/100 miles that the EPA estimates. That means that In Washington, our 272-mile drive would have cost $10.17 in electricity. In Hawaii, that jumps to $34.59.
A comparable gasoline-powered SUV like the BMW X3 or Mercedes-Benz GLC gets around 23 mpg. A 272-mile trip at 23 mpg would cost $45.77 in Washington and $51.21 in Hawaii. Over 10,000 miles, driving the Mach-E GT Performance would save about $1,300 in Washington and $600 in Hawaii. It's worth noting that if you wanted to get a high-performance version of the X3 or GLC to match the Mach-E GT's acceleration, your fuel costs would increase precipitously, making the Ford even more of a bargain by comparison.
To learn more about Edmunds' EV testing, check out our Real World vs. EPA testing page, which includes both our EV range leaderboard and a table with detailed test results. Our EV range leaderboard is embeddable and will automatically update every time we add a new vehicle.
As with the other Mach-Es that Edmunds has tested, the GT Performance edition exceeded its EPA estimates, but by a smaller margin. Just like the regular gas-powered Mustang, the Mustang Mach-E GT gives up efficiency in favor of increased performance, though it's still impressively efficient given how much power it packs.