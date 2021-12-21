TESTED: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Beats EPA Range Estimate

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance is the sportiest version yet of Ford's all-electric SUV. We've already tested the Mustang Mach-E at our test facility, recording a zero to 60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds, though we weren't exactly smitten with its performance on the whole. But that's only half the story. Like every EV we test, we ran the Mach-E GT Performance on our EV testing route to see how accurate the EPA's estimates are in the real world. Here's how the hopped-up Mach-E handled it.

Real-world range of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance

Edmunds tests every new electric vehicle on a standardized drive route to see just how far each vehicle can travel in the real world on a single charge. Check out our EV leaderboard (updated regularly) to see all of the other EVs Edmunds has tested. In our testing, most EVs tend to exceed their EPA estimates (with some notable exceptions), though the margin can vary greatly from car to car.

All Mustang Mach-E GT models include the 88-kWh extended-range battery pack, all-wheel drive, a sport-tuned suspension, and a handful of interior and exterior design changes. The standard Mach-E GT has the same 270-mile EPA range estimate as the Mach-E AWD Extended Range. Models with the GT Performance package like our test car also get an adaptive suspension and Pirelli summer performance tires. While those Pirellis are great for grip, they're not as efficient as the regular GT's all-season tires, cutting the EPA range estimate to 260 miles.

Of the three Mach-Es we've tested to date, the GT Performance's go-fast equipment makes it the heaviest of the trio. On our scales, the GT Performance weighed in at 4,997 pounds compared to 4,526 pounds for the rear-wheel-drive California Route 1 Edition and 4,822 pounds for the AWD Extended Range model. All three cars have the same 88-kWh battery pack, so the GT's extra pounds aren't offset by any battery advantages.

At the end of a full day of driving with an average ambient air temperature of 68 degrees, we had racked up 272 miles behind the wheel of the Mach-E GT Performance, outpacing the EPA estimate by 12 miles. That's well short of both the 304 miles we saw in the Mach-E AWD Extended Range (34 miles better than the EPA estimate) and the outstanding 344-mile showing of the Mach-E California Route 1 Edition (39 miles better than EPA). But it's good enough to put the Mach-E GT Performance smack in the middle of our leaderboard, ahead of vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y Performance and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.