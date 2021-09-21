The Mercedes-Benz EQS Starts at Over $100,000

Mercedes-Benz is moving in a new direction, and it's all about electric vehicles. The flagship of its newly minted EV range is the new EQS sedan. The S-Class of EVs is chock-full of new technology and ladened with luxury. It's the most upscale EV we've seen to date, and it finally has a price tag to match.

How does the Mercedes EQS cost?

The EQS will come in three configurations for both the 450+ and 580 4Matic trim levels. So when it finally comes time to make your decision, you'll have six versions to choose from. As a quick refresher, the EQS 450+ is the standard rear-wheel-drive model and has a single electric motor producing 329 horsepower and 419 lb-ft of torque.

The least expensive EQS you can buy is the EQS 450+ in Premium trim. It starts at $103,360 (including destination charges). On the list of standard features are goodies like a Burmester audio system, a surround-view parking camera and a panoramic sunroof. There's even rear-axle steering, which allows for tighter turns at parking lot speeds. Stepping up to the $106,760 Exclusive trim nets massaging front seats, a head-up display and four-zone climate control. The priciest EQS 450+ is the Pinnacle model. It starts at $109,560 and adds niceties including reclining rear seats and heating and ventilation for the rear passengers as well.

If you want a little bit more pep in your EQS' step, you're going to want the 580 4Matic model. It comes standard with all-wheel drive courtesy of two motors that make 516 hp and 631 lb-ft of torque combined. The trims for this model have the same order and come with the same optional goodies as the 450+, but thanks to the extra juice, they're a little more pricey. The 580 4Matic Premium starts at $120,160, while Exclusive and Pinnacle models are priced from $123,560 and $126,360, respectively.

Edmunds says

Mercedes is charging flagship money for its flagship EV, but based on our driving impressions, the EQS is well worth the spend. Given the fairly low price spread between base and fully loaded versions, we think the top-spec Pinnacle is the one to buy.