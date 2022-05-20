Tested: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Is Slower Than the F-150 Hybrid

For what it's worth, the F-150 Hybrid's powertrain is the smoothest of the bunch and makes the truck feel quicker on the street than either the Raptor or Tremor. It's hard to argue with the EPA-estimated fuel efficiency or the fact that it had the lowest as-tested price of the group.

Edmunds says

The Ford F-150 Raptor might be mighty off-road, but we're disappointed that it's no quicker on pavement than some less special and less expensive F-150 variants. Unless you actually plan to take your Ford Raptor off-road, you may want to wait for the Raptor R, which should at least narrow the gap with the TRX and might even flip the script.