Tested: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Is Slower Than the F-150 Hybrid

Torque, not horsepower
The Raptor's main obstacle is its list-topping curb weight (aside from the insane TRX), which is inflated a bit by its optional 37-inch tires. This is the heaviest truck of the F-150 trio we tested. The Raptor nonetheless has the best horsepower-to-weight ratio of the Fords but also the worst torque-to-weight ratio. The TRX beats the Raptor on both counts.
F-150 Raptor: 13.25 lbs/hp, 11.69 lbs/lb-ft
F-150 Tremor: 13.80 lbs/hp, 11.04 lbs/lb-ft
F-150 Hybrid: 13.64 lbs/hp, 10.29 lbs/lb-ft
Ram 1500 TRX: 9.56 lbs/hp, 10.32 lbs/lb-ft
While running the math, I noticed that the F-150 Hybrid actually has a slightly better torque-to-weight ratio than the TRX. I wanted to see if that was reflected anywhere in the test numbers, and sure enough I found something slightly interesting.